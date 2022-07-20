Agave & Rye to open Centerville location

Explore New Indian restaurant with a twist coming to Dayton

Yavonne and Wade Sarber opened the first Agave & Rye restaurant in 2018 in Covington, Kentucky with a deep passion for the restaurant industry.

“From the start, we promised to deliver epic experiences to our community. We do this by providing house-made food in each of our restaurants daily, in addition to our cocktails, which are made with freshly-squeezed juices and premium spirit,” the restaurant’s website says.

Agave & Rye’s menu features 20 specialty double-shell (crunchy corn and soft flour) tacos, grilled street tacos, chips and dips and many other appetizers, sides and entrées. Specialty drinks include the Bourbon Peach Punch, OG Margarita, Jalapeno Pineapple Rita and several others.

“The brand of the restaurant fits the vision we are building in the heart of our community: unique and vibrant,” Norton-Smith said. “This will be the restaurant’s only location in Montgomery County.”

The closest restaurant locations to the Dayton area are in Troy and Liberty Township.

For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com.