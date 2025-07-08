All The Best in Washington Twp. adds bar with cocktails, beer, wine and new bites

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Guests can expect a selection of cocktails such as the Strawberry Lemonade Sunrise, in addition to bottled and draft beers, white and red wines, and bar bites.

“The bar will blend classic deli comfort with contemporary bar flair,” the release said.

Bar bites include grilled hot dog sliders, grilled salami and charcuterie platters.

Those that dine at the bar will have full access to the deli’s menu and those that don’t seat at the bar can still order beverages.

The bar is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with expanded hours on weekends during breakfast.

“As we continue to grow, we’re staying true to our roots,” said co-founder Carin Solganik. “We want this to feel like the neighborhood deli people know and love — but with a few new twists that make it even better.”

This month, All The Best started serving breakfast 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“This new schedule allows the team to continue delivering the quality and consistency customers have come to expect,” the release said. “Select breakfast menu items will be available every day, all day.”

MORE DETAILS

All The Best, located at 5940 Far Hills Ave., is open for dine-in, carryout and delivery 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit allthebestdeli.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@AlltheBestDeli).