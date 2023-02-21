American Crime: ‘Laramie Project’ powerfully resonates at Wright State

Explore Stamp campaign in full swing for DCDC founder

In press notes, McCabe, head of acting in WSU’s School of Fine and Performing Arts, described the relevance of this experience.

“We did a read through of the play, and just to hear the voices of cast members as I just saw them shaking, reading it in tears; not just because it’s a powerful piece, but because this is their fears realized,” he said. “The thing about great theater is that you do see yourself on some level in some of the characters. And it’s not always fun. It isn’t always right. The play has a new kind of urgency because people are realizing this is happening in their own backyard. There does seem to be more of a desire for people, especially young people, to be honest. So, as a result, it makes those who are uncomfortable with it more vocal. As one of the characters in play says, there’s different kinds of violence. There’s the violence that happened to Matthew Shepard; the most brutal violent act. And then there’s the violence of language. And his point is that that’s violence too, when people drop words that are offensive to people that that’s also a kind of violence.”

The production is supported by several University and Dayton-area organizations including Wright State University’s LGBTQA Center, The Rubi Girls and Muse Machine. Muse Machine teachers will attend a special performance that is followed by a discussion with a current member of The Tectonic Theatre Project, and Wright State’s LGBTQA Center is supporting that event, as well as an upcoming symposium later this term. As part of the School of Fine and Performing Arts examination of artist responses to this hate crime, Wright State’s Choral Music Program is presenting “Considering Matthew Shepard” by Craig Hella Johnson on Sunday, March 26 in Wright State’s Schuster Hall.

“Matthew Shepard’s murder is an incredible tragedy that is pivotal to the modern-day LGBTQ+ movement,” noted Emily Yantis-Houser, associate director of the WSU LGBTQA Center. “Not soon after the insurmountable loss felt by the AIDS epidemic, it marked a new surge of political activism for LGBTQ+ rights and humanity. It is especially pivotal for young people and college students as Matthew was a 22-year-old gay college student who was just out for a night of fun with his friends. It is imperative for the Wright State community, particularly our LGBTQ+ community, that we reignite the memory of Matthew Shepard by sparking dialogue and activism, which is why the LGBTQA Center is proud to sponsor this production of ‘The Laramie Project’ on our campus.”

