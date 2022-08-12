BreakingNews
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern to close kitchen, bar remains open

Combined ShapeCaption
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, a well-known neighborhood restaurant dating backing to 1938, is closing its kitchen after this weekend.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top