Anime-themed restaurant and bar in Beavercreek will give free pizza to first customers

Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture will be featured.

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

46 minutes ago
Izakaya, an anime-themed restaurant and bar at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, will have a grand opening event Feb. 2.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the first 100 customers will receive free pizza.

Izakaya is located on the upper level of the mall near Morris Furniture in the space that previously housed Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits. The pizzeria closed in March 2022 due to labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues.

The new restaurant and bar will offer pizza, spirits, Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture, a press release from the mall previously stated. There will also be karaoke nights and anime watch parties.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I found myself wanting to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” said Adam Smith, co-owner of Izakaya. “We want to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Beavercreek area and there’s no better place than The Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

Smith is also the owner of Nani!?, a one-stop shop for everything anime and Japanese pop culture, and Original 151, a store with authentic Pokémon merchandise.

For more information about Izakaya, visit www.izakaya.moe.

