dayton-daily-news logo
X

Area brewery celebrating 1 year with two brand new brews

Festivities kick-off on Friday, Oct. 29 with an afternoon tapping of two brand new beers, both brewed specifically for the anniversary party — cream ale, "Honoring the Past," and a fruited double IPA, "Brewing the Future."
Caption
Festivities kick-off on Friday, Oct. 29 with an afternoon tapping of two brand new beers, both brewed specifically for the anniversary party — cream ale, "Honoring the Past," and a fruited double IPA, "Brewing the Future."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
15 minutes ago

The owners of Cartridge Brewing in Warren County said it should come as no surprise that its first anniversary celebration is going to be all about beer.

Located at 1411 Grandin Rd, in Maineville, Cartridge Brewing opened for the first time on Halloween weekend 2020. According to a release, in addition to 52 weeks in business, 52 marks the variety of beers brewed since the grand opening.

Festivities kick-off on Friday, Oct. 29 with an afternoon tapping of two brand new beers, both brewed specifically for the anniversary party — cream ale, “Honoring the Past,” and a fruited double IPA, “Brewing the Future.”

Specific tapping times were not immediately available at the time of this report. However, Cartridge Brewing opens on Fridays at 11 a.m.

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: Here are the CLOSEST races so far. Keep voting to pick the winners!

“These two are great foils for each other,” said Adam Mills, head Cartridge brewer, regarding the past year. “Honoring the Past… that beer has roots here – cream ale is a real historic style for this area, the quintessential Genesee. Brewing the Future is the opposite end of the spectrum – an assertive fruit-forward beer with real fruit and complementary hops.”

The festive releases continue all weekend, with “the return of the original five — with a twist” on Saturday. Timed tappings will occur throughout the day starring each of Cartridge’s five grand opening beers along with a limited-release, small-batch anniversary variant of each, according to the release.

Festivities kick-off on Friday, Oct. 29 with an afternoon tapping of two brand new beers, both brewed specifically for the anniversary party — cream ale, “Honoring the Past,” and a fruited double IPA, “Brewing the Future.”
Caption
Festivities kick-off on Friday, Oct. 29 with an afternoon tapping of two brand new beers, both brewed specifically for the anniversary party — cream ale, “Honoring the Past,” and a fruited double IPA, “Brewing the Future.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition, and while quantities last, Saturday will also feature the releases of a special mixed four-pack that includes two cans of Honoring the Past Cream Ale and two cans of Brewing the Future Fruited Double IPA, along with a limited-edition commemorative poster.

“We’ve built an outstanding brewing team – that’s what I’m most proud of,” Mills said. “Sure, we’ve already won some awards along the way, but for me, it’s all about the people who have come so far, learned so much, and brought such great talent and heart to making great beer.”

In Other News
1
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists
2
Southwest Ohio native pens intriguing tale of mystery in first book
3
BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the CLOSEST races so far. Keep voting to pick...
4
First look: Dayton innovation mural unveiled inside AES Ohio’s new...
5
JUST IN: Plans announced for Piqua’s first standalone Starbucks
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top