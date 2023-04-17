Attention ‘Love is Blind’ fans! Reunion show set to release at 3 p.m. today on Netflix

Her iPad had a similar message.

At first it was pure panic with us trying to refresh our devices a thousand times until Netflix tweeted at 8:09 p.m. “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait....”

I called it quits around 8:30 p.m. when nothing new was happening, but continued to keep an eye on Twitter until I went to bed.

Netflix tweeted at 1:40 a.m. today that the reunion should would be available globally at 12 p.m. PT, which is at 3 p.m. ET.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

If you can’t wait until the show drops this afternoon, several people on TikTok have posted bits and pieces of the reunion.

The Season 4 reunion special was Netflix’s second-ever live event on its own platform.