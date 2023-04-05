Austin Landing announces new foodie event to kick off summer

Austin Landing is kicking off the summer at the end of May by combining Cheese Fest with their first Party in The Park.
Guests can expect over 12 food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, live music and fireworks on Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to an Austin Landing Facebook post, there will also be a special performing artist revealed at a later date. Patrons are encouraged to stay tuned.
Food trucks expected to be in attendance include:
- El Meson
- McNastys
- JA’s & Sweet-umms
- Little Boijon Asian Cuisine
- Rolling Indulgence
- Lilia’s Outside Cafe
- Kona Ice
- Eaton Ice Cream & More
- Lil Tiki Weenies LLC
- 1776 Grill
- The Forking Pierogi
- Batter Up Funnel Cakes
- 513 Dawghouse
- Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering
“Say CHEESE because you are going to be smiling from all the awesome cheesy food options we will have,” noted the event description.
For more information and updates, visit Austin Landing’s event page.
