Becoming Michael Jackson: Meet Jordan Markus of Broadway’s ‘M.J. The Musical’ at the Schuster

Not only was he being hired for his first national tour, but 25-year-old Jordan Markus was being offered the title role in Broadway’s “M.J. The Musical,” the story of Michael Jackson.

The show comes to Dayton’s Schuster Center as part of Dayton Live’s Broadway series June 24-29. The musical earned four Tony Awards and was created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

“I jumped right into the deep end,” said Markus. “It wasn’t just a big deal, it was the biggest deal! This show really packs a punch — the choreography is insane, the music is spectacular and so is the lighting, so are the costumes. It’s a brilliant work of art.”

What Markus doesn’t tout is his own performance. But the critics do.

“He has the moves, the look and the voice so perfected at times you will actually think he is Michael Jackson,” wrote reviewer John Fuzek in “Motif Magazine” when the show landed in Providence, Rhode Island. “The crotch grabbing, the ‘woos,’ the spinning, moonwalking, robot dance, and more are all flawlessly expressed by Markus.”

Markus is obviously having a great time and loves connecting with people in the audience.

“It’s fun building a world and escaping the real one, especially now. Sometimes we just need an escape.”

Channeling MJ

In some ways, the plot of the show mimics Markus’ own life: it takes place as performers are preparing to go on tour. It’s set in 1992 in a rehearsal studio as Michael Jackson is getting ready for his Dangerous World Tour.

“There are flashbacks into his life, his growing up years, his stepping away from the Jackson 5,” said Markus referring to the Jackson brothers’ pop band managed by their father, Joe Jackson.

Markus’s exposure to the Jacksons came from parents who played all of the old Motown records. For him, the Jackson 5 always stood out.

“That voice of Michael’s! And then I saw his videos and realized he could dance so well too. So I followed his career. I had always loved to sing and Michael inspired me. I fell in love with watching his ‘Bad’ and kept repeating it all the time.”

Immediately after high school Markus hit the ground running, auditioning for shows in and around Atlanta. He appeared in a number of musicals including “In the Heights” and “Five Guys Named Moe.”

Landing the part

It was May of 2023 when he first saw “MJ” on Broadway. He was auditioning for the national tour at the time and had been called back. Four months later he was touring in the leading role, the biggest performing challenge he’d ever faced.

“It’s a two-and-a-half hour show and takes tons of stamina and energy,” Markus said. “I hope that people who see the show have a newfound respect for how hard Michael worked on his art in his lifetime and what it really took to be Michael Jackson. Even playing him for a couple hours a night I can tell that.”

Markus believes it was Jackson’s perfectionism and drive that propelled him past his peers and even his brothers.

“He ate, slept and dreamed music, art and dancing. I share that trait with him of wanting everything to be the best it can be, wanting it to be perfect.”

What would Markus ask Jackson if he could meet him in person?

“I would ask him what he would do in the studio to come up with such amazing material that would touch the masses and heal the world. And I would ask him whether he was satisfied with what he had done or if there was anything else he wanted to do.”

Markus especially loves seeing kids who come to the theater dressed as Michael.

“I really enjoy connecting with people who were huge fans of Michael’s and still are. I hope they leave the show singing the songs and being happy.”

Moving like Michael: Meet Rich Talauega

Talented actors cast in the musical’s three Michael roles — Little Michael, Michael, and the mature Michael — must all perfect those Michael moves.

Coaching them are two brothers with first-hand experience: Rich and Tone Talauega who worked with Jackson, first as dancers in the mid 90s and later as choreographers for many of MJ’s projects over the years.

Rich Talauega said he often had to pinch himself while on stage with Jackson.

“When I was dancing only six feet from him it was hard to keep myself together! Once I got over that, just to be in a room with him and be present in the moment was amazing.

“Michael was very funny, very smart. To see the master at work...how he saw the music, the movements and to see him dance was mind blowing. It still echoes in my mind.”

Rich and his brother have worked with all of the productions of the “MJ: The Musical” — on Broadway, in London and Hamburg, in Sydney and on the national tour.

“MJ created his own dances. Since my brother and I were lucky enough to be around him and know his style and have danced it, we come in to teach that dance style. Our dance crew transforms these performers into Michael Jackson, we teach them to walk and dance in those loafers.”

Talauega said great art helps us reconnect with ourselves.

“The musical is a great retelling of an American icon who had much to give to the world through his love and music and dance. What great art does is help us reconnect with ourselves. Michael’s songs make you want to move and groove and smile and hug the next person..and he did that on a global scale.

“To be on that stage with him and look into a crowd of 100,000 and see people of different races be on one wave together for two hours of their lives. Everyone came together and felt better.”

HOW TO GO

What: “MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical”

When: Tuesday June 24 through Sunday, June 29

Where: Schuster Center, Dayton

Tickets: Individual ticket prices start at $57 including applicable fees. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit daytonlive.org/mj or call the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630.

RELATED PROGRAMING

• Background On Broadway

Sixty minutes before each performance Dayton Live presents “Background on Broadway” where you’ll learn about the development, history, and artistry of the show. This free event is held in the Schuster Center’s fourth floor lobby. You must have a ticket to that day’s performance.

• Stage & Sip: MJ

For ages 21 and up! At 4:30 p.m. June 26, prior to the performance there’s entertainment, cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres. More info on daytonlive.org/events/dlca-stage-sip-mj/.