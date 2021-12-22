Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Here are the businesses with the most wins ALL TIME

What to Know
27 minutes ago

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions in 100 categories. How do they stack up all time?

We went into the archives to look up the most common winners from our six Best of Dayton contests.

Here’s a look at who has won the most.

Tank’s (21 wins)

2015: Best Dive Bar

2015: Best Late-Night Grub

2016: Best Cheap Eats

2016: Best Late-Night Grub

2017: Best Late-Night Grub

2018: Best Bloody Mary

2018: Best Breakfast

2018: Best Cheap Eats

2018: Best Chili

2018: Best Dive Bar

2018: Best Grilled Cheese

2018: Best Late-Night Eats

2019-20: Best Bloody Mary

2019-20: Best Breakfast

2019-20: Best Burger

2019-20: Best Cheap Eats

2019-20: Best Chili

2019-20: Best Dive Bar

2019-20: Best Grilled Cheese

2019-20: Best Late-Night Eats

2021: Best Chili

Bunker’s Bar and Grill (16 wins)

2015: Best Bloody Mary

2015: Best Craft Beer Selection

2015: Best Trivia Night

2015: Best Wings

2015: Friendliest Staff / Best Customer Service

2016: Best Bloody Mary

2016: Best Breakfast

2016: Best Craft Beer Selection

2016: Best Place to Watch the Game

2016: Best Wings

2016: Friendliest Staff / Best Customer Service

2017: Best Place to Watch the Game

2017: Best Wings

2018: Best Trivia Night

2019-20: Best Trivia Night

2021: Best Sports Bar

Marion’s Piazza (14 wins)

2015: Best Pizza (Local or Chain)

2015: Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

2016: Best Pizza (Local or Chain)

2016: Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

2018: Best Pizza Restaurant

2018: Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

2018: Best Square-Cut Pizza

2019-20: Best Pizza Restaurant

2019-20: Best Restaurant for a Large Group

2019-20: Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

2019-20: Best Square-Cut Pizza

2021: Best Pizza Restaurant

2021: Best Restaurant for a Large Group

2021: Best Square-Cut Pizza

Dayton Art Institute (13 wins)

2017: Best Art Gallery

2017: Best Museum

2018: Best Art Gallery

2018: Best Wedding Venue

2018: Best Gala (Art Ball)

2018: Best Festival (Oktoberfest)

2019-20: Best Art Gallery

2019-20: Best Gala (Art Ball)

2019-20: Best Oktoberfest Celebration

2019-20: Best Wedding Venue

2021: Best Art Gallery

2021: Best Oktoberfest Celebration

2021: Best Festival (Oktoberfest)

Pine Club (13 wins)

2017: Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

2017: Best Steak (chain or local)

2018: Best Classic Restaurant

2018: Best Fine Dining

2018: Best Steak

2019-20: Best Fine Dining

2019-20: Best Old-School Restaurant

2019-20: Best Onion Rings

2019-20: Best Steak

2021: Best Fine Dining

2021: Best Old-School Restaurant

2021: Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

2021: Best Steak

Other top winners:

2nd Street Market (10 wins)

MJ’s on Jefferson (10 wins)

Mack’s Tavern (10 wins)

Dublin Pub (9 wins)

Flyboy’s Deli (9 wins)

Zombie Dogz (9 wins)

Club Masque (8 wins)

The Barrel House (8 wins)

Carillon Historical Park (7 wins)

Esther Price (7 wins)

National Museum of the United States Air Force (7 wins)

Ozu852 (7 wins)

Taqueria Mixteca (7 wins)

