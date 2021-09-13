Boston Stoker turns 48! Today-only deals part of celebration

Today, Sept. 13, Boston Stoker is celebrating its 48th anniversary as “one of Ohio’s leading and longest running independent roasters of gourmet coffee.” Today only, the coffee shop and roaster is offering $5 off of all 12oz bags of coffee, $1 off all beverages and buy 3 cigars, get one free.

Explore Choose your own hiking trail adventure

“As a second generation family-run business, every anniversary is a milestone,” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker said. “It’s great customers that get us here every year and this sale is our way of saying thanks.”