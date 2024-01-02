Burger King reopens near The Greene in Beavercreek

“We’re open,” said Hagerdon, who has worked at the Indian Ripple location for two years. “We’re ready to serve people.”

Burger King temporarily closed its doors on July 7 for roof repairs, Hagerdon said. During this time, the restaurant was also purchased by a new franchisee, Karali North America LLC. The restaurant was previously owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC.

Karali North America LLC owns 32 Burger King restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the franchisee’s website stated.

Burger King, founded in 1954, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, according to the chain’s website. The Indian Ripple location is open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.