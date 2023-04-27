Caribou Coffee eyes return to Dayton area

Caribou Coffee has announced the signing of several multi-unit development agreements to franchise over 300 new locations. Sixty are expected to open in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas, according to a press release.

“Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation,” said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. “With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success.”