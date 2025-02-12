Carillon Brewing Co. reopens with Dayton Barbecue Company leading food program

“So much of Carillon Park is celebrating entrepreneurs,” said Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History. “Here’s an opportunity for us to not only carry on this trade tradition and educate the community about these early processes, but we can invest, support, help and partner with local entrepreneurs.”

Kress had visited Dayton Barbecue Company at Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon over the summer and really enjoyed owner Eric Evans' southern style barbecue. When Kress found out Dayton Barbecue Company was leaving the orchard in December 2024, he decided to reach out.

The previous food program at Carillon Brewing Co. featured a menu inspired by the mid-19th century dining traditions brought by early German, English and Irish immigrants.

Customers can now expect some of their favorite dishes from Dayton Barbecue Company such as meat platters with pulled pork and brisket, smoked fried wings, salads and the “Smoked Stack,” a double patty burger with brisket, pulled pork, house made pickles and red onions.

“We’re taking what our community knows and loves about Dayton Barbecue and elevating that to a new standard,” Evans said.

They’re also planning to have sausages made locally that will be served on buns from Dorothy Lane Market. All sauces and dressings will be made from scratch.

For dessert, they will serve a smoked apple bread pudding with a butterscotch topping.

Carillon Brewing Co. will not only celebrate the flavors of barbecue, but tell the story behind the food traditions.

“It’s not just a food stand,” Kress said. “This is a total experience.”

Carillon Brewing Co. originally opened in August 2014 as one of Dayton’s first microbreweries post-prohibition.

“(Carillon Historical Park) became the first museum in the United States to own a fully licensed operating brewery; providing costumed brewing demonstrations to the public,” Kress said.

Guests can experience what it was like to brew back in the mid-19th century — from drawing water from a handmade copper kettle before beginning the process of mashing and lautering to milling malt by hand.

“We want people to start their visit here,” Kress said. “We want them to have a good understanding of the basics of beer and brewing then go out and explore all the other breweries in the region.”

MORE DETAILS

Carillon Brewing Co., located at 100 Carillon Blvd. in Dayton, is open 4 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday, Feb. 16 for a soft opening.

Evans is asking for patience and feedback as they learn the customer base and what works best in the space.

A grand opening is planned for March 17 where the brewery will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.