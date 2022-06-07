Caroline Rhea among comedians coming to Dayton for benefit show this weekend

Shoemaker is a comedian, actor, author, writer and producer. He has appeared on such TV shows as “Parks & Recreation,” “The Late Show,” “The View,” “Comic Relief,” “The Bold & The Beautiful,” “Matlock,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

Cosby is an up-and-coming comedian from Philadelphia. He will serve as MC and also the opening act.

“It’s going to be a really good show and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for Dayton,” Ogletree said.

Antioch Shrine gives back to the local community by volunteering and supporting Shriners Children’s Ohio. The chapter is responsible for patient transportation and quality programs and services for its members and families.

In March 2021, Shriners Children’s Ohio relocated from Cincinnati to operate in the Dayton Children’s Hospital main campus. The pediatric hospital provides all levels of pediatric burn treatment and other specialty care for children up to age 18, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Antioch Shrine Laugh Fest, visit www.daytonmasoniccenter.org/upcoming-events.