One dead in Greenville helicopter crash, another in critical condition
Caroline Rhea among comedians coming to Dayton for benefit show this weekend

Caroline Rhea, Craig Shoemaker and Cole Cosby will perform on Saturday, June 11 at the Dayton Masonic Center for a benefit comedy show supporting Antioch Shrine. LISA POWELL / STAFF

By Natalie Jones
3 minutes ago

Comedians Caroline Rhea, Craig Shoemaker and Cole Cosby will perform at a benefit show for Antioch Shrine on Saturday, June 11 at the Dayton Masonic Center, located at 525 W. Riverview Avenue.

The Antioch Shrine Laugh Fest kicks off at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $35 online prior to the event or $40 at the door the day of the event.

“We’re trying to offer something unique that hasn’t been done before,” said event organizer Bryan Ogletree.

Ogletree is a part of the Divan at Antioch Shrine. He explained that in years past the chapter has organized a circus, but this year they wanted to do a comedy show because everybody could use a good laugh.

ExploreDot’s Market to open third location in Centerville: ‘We really felt at home’

Rhea is a comedian and actress best known for her role in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and several comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime.

Shoemaker is a comedian, actor, author, writer and producer. He has appeared on such TV shows as “Parks & Recreation,” “The Late Show,” “The View,” “Comic Relief,” “The Bold & The Beautiful,” “Matlock,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

Cosby is an up-and-coming comedian from Philadelphia. He will serve as MC and also the opening act.

ExploreMode X Tequila Bistro to hold grand opening Wednesday: ‘We can’t wait to share it with everyone’

“It’s going to be a really good show and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for Dayton,” Ogletree said.

Antioch Shrine gives back to the local community by volunteering and supporting Shriners Children’s Ohio. The chapter is responsible for patient transportation and quality programs and services for its members and families.

In March 2021, Shriners Children’s Ohio relocated from Cincinnati to operate in the Dayton Children’s Hospital main campus. The pediatric hospital provides all levels of pediatric burn treatment and other specialty care for children up to age 18, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Antioch Shrine Laugh Fest, visit www.daytonmasoniccenter.org/upcoming-events.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

