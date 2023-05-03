Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, moms and grads at First Friday in downtown Dayton

· Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music on the patio every First Friday!

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit “New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West,” “Pondering the Mystery of Late Life,” and “Woodblock Prints of Saito Kiyoshi.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you from 6 to 9 p.m. to the opening reception for the 2023 annual spring juried exhibition “Inspire(d).”

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; Miami Valley Pipes & Drums performance at 7 p.m. and live music from Scully. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The Vintage Artwork & Décor Show opening reception is this First Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S. and around the world. Light refreshments provided.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping, and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art hops. We are a family and pet-friendly community. With artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists, you’re going to want to get here early!

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Chevalier,” “Showing Up,” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

DINING AND DRINKS

· Jimmy John’s, 220 N. Main St.: Enjoy the brand new Fudge Chocolate Brownie just added to the menu!

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m.!

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine-in, carryout, and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine-in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7pm! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

· Toxic Brew Co., 431 E. Fifth St.: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the Uno Mas release party! It’s release day for Toxic’s seasonal Mexican-style ale with fresh lime. Koji Burgers pop-up runs 6 p.m. until sold out.

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Friday: Enjoy 25% off all premium tequilas and cognacs and R&B/Hip Hop Industry Night with CandyBarz and Move Media featuring DJs Ron Hunter and DollaBill

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Dragon Arena, 212 Wayne Avenue: Buy one hour of PC gaming, get one hour free on First Friday!

· Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine, 217 N. Patterson Blvd.: Celebrate Gulzar Dayton’s one-year anniversary by dining on their decorated patio.

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Rabbit Hole Books, 27 N. Main St.: Celebrate Derby Weekend until 9 p.m. on Friday with free cupcakes and mint julep mocktails! Shop a wide selection of items to mark the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s incredible Triple Crown or find your headgear for the race.

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase!

· Wellness Studio, 114 N. St. Clair St.: Celebrate your radiant mother or glowing grad with a refreshing HydraFacial package! Purchase our package of 5 HydraFacials and get a 6th one for free! Packages are valid for 6 months.

