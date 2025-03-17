Centerville Public Art Plan aims to create ‘well-curated experience’

Centerville has never had a public art plan before, but “the timing is right” for one because the community has expressed growing interest in public art, and the plan provides a roadmap to support local artists, enhance public spaces and foster community pride, city spokeswoman Kate Bostdorff told Dayton Daily News.

Explore Centerville aims to expand DORA alcohol sales zone for Americana Festival

The foundation of Centerville’s Public Art Plan is feedback gathered from a comprehensive public art survey conducted last summer. “The top three responses were to beautify public spaces, to support local artists and to enhance our culture,” Bostdorff told Centerville City Council at its most recent meeting just before council approved the plan.

The preferred locations for public art were Stubbs Park (65.6%), the city’s Uptown area (60.2%) and Benham’s Grove (45.6%), according to the survey. Community-based projects and murals were the most favored types of art and existing events such as the Summer Concert Series and Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival remain highly valued.

The city, in the public art plan, said respondents shared their preferences for art styles, locations and events, insights that will guide Centerville’s efforts to prioritize projects that beautify its spaces, support local artists, and honor its history.

This year, the first year of the plan, is set to include:

offering an Uptown Art Affair, which will feature the work of artists across various mediums.

introducing improvisational theater with local talent at Town Hall Theatre.

unveiling improvements to the city’s Veterans Memorial, including the addition of a Space Force Medallion, updates to the central monument and a placard explaining the significance of the space.

constructing Storybook Trail, which will incorporate a walkway with informational signs based on a children’s book along the paved trails at Stubbs Park.

the design and construction of a Centerville sign and surrounding landscaping to welcome residents and guests at Alex Bell and Far Hills Avenue.

installing a script Centerville sign as part of the Stubbs Park Improvement Project at the entrance to the pavilion and amphitheater area.

Year Two of the plan, 2026, is planned to include the city commissioning five small, interactive murals throughout Uptown as a finale to the original Centerpieces Mural Project. It’s also set to include the installation of functional art pieces in Uptown Centerville, the installation of veteran banners and updating signpost banners citywide.

Highlights of Year Three (2027) include expanding city-produced programming at Town Hall Theatre and installing a chair sculpture in Uptown Centerville “to honor the longstanding community tradition of reserving spots for the Americana Festival parade.”

Year Four (2028) is planned to include the relaunch of the Stubbs Park Memorial Bench Program, adding interactive artistic installations and hosting traveling art. Highlights of Year Five (2029) call for considering the purchase and installation of holiday displays for Benham’s Grove, Stubbs Park and elsewhere. It also calls for the introduction of light and video art displays.

The five-year timeline allows for a measured, phased approach to public art initiatives, Bostdorff said.

“The city’s Strategic Plan is five years, and we practice five-year budgeting,” she said. “It provides a framework for long-term planning while maintaining flexibility to adapt based on community feedback, funding and evolving priorities. Importantly, this plan is largely inspirational, meaning it’s not set in stone, particularly for projects scheduled further out. Adjustments will be made as necessary.”