BreakingNews
1 dead, security guard injured following shooting at Miami Valley Hospital
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Check Your Head opens in Oregon District

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two longtime friends with ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top