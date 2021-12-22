CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami Valley

Christ Church United Methodist South Campus

10227 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville: Christmas Eve at The Point at 3 and 5 p.m. Start your Christmas weekend off right: focusing on the Reason for the season! Gather your family and friends for a very special Christmas Eve candlelight service celebrating the Newborn King.

Christ Episcopal Church

Caption Christ Episcopal Church, located at 20 W. First St. in downtown Dayton and home of The Waffle Shop fundraiser which celebrated its 90th anniversary, was built in 1871 and is currently decorated for the Christmas season. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption Christ Episcopal Church, located at 20 W. First St. in downtown Dayton and home of The Waffle Shop fundraiser which celebrated its 90th anniversary, was built in 1871 and is currently decorated for the Christmas season. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

20 W. First St., Dayton: Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m.; Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 937-223-2239.

Christian Life Center

3489 Little York Road, Dayton: Service times: 1, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.: Celebrate Christmas Eve service with a special message and candlelight moment.

Crossroads Church

“Christmas at Crossroads” – Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. A 60-minute, family-friendly, immersive experience celebrating the miracle of Christmas. The birth of Jesus changes everything—it changes chaos to peace, fear to love, despair to hope, doubt to faith. God’s plan is still to rescue the world through Jesus. He invites us to be a part of it and this changes everything. Each family who attends services will receive a commemorative ornament. For more information and locations, go to www.crossroads.net.

Faith Baptist Church

4215 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek: Christmas Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Spend Christmas Eve with Faith Baptist Church during a special candlelight service celebrating the incarnation of Christ. You will enjoy classic Christmas carols and a helpful message on the meaning of Christmas. Facilities are expertly cleaned and all necessary steps given by the CDC are being taken to protect all guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Baptist Church of Kettering

3939 Swigart Road, Kettering. Guests are invited to join in on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. for one of two Christmas Eve Candlelight Services. Both services are developed with the whole family in mind. No child care will be provided.

First Grace-Dayton

2624 Stonequarry Road, Dayton: This Christmas we celebrate the powerful love and plan of God displayed through the miraculous birth of Jesus. Join in at 8 p.m. this Christmas Eve as we sing traditional Christmas Carols, partake of communion, and focus our hearts on the foundational truth of God coming to us in human form to ransom a world in desperate need.

Grace House Church

222 N. Main St., Dayton: Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.

Mt. Zion Church

428 Shepherd Road, Xenia: Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. Join in for a special candlelight worship service, as we celebrate the birth of the Savior, Jesus - the GREAT Light of the World together! Invite your family and friends and come enjoy the music of the season and a timely message of hope from Pastor Mike. KidZone will be open for kids Pre-K and younger. A special offering will be taken to support the mission of two ministries: UNTO (https://unto.com/) and JAARS (https://www.jaars.org/).

Shiloh Church, United Church of Christ

5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton: Join in on Christmas Eve to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This event will include a concert featuring organist Victor Kovacs, Jr beginning at 8:30 p.m. followed by worship service at 9 p.m. There is nothing like singing “Silent Night” with only candlelight illuminating our beautiful sanctuary... truly something to be experienced!

Stillwater Church

6911 Frederick Pike, Dayton: On Christmas Eve, you can join in for worship at 3, 5 and 11 p.m. StillwaterKIDS is excited to engage in a Christmas celebration at all services, excluding 11 p.m. Invite your friends, family and neighbors…and let’s celebrate this sacred night of hope together!

SouthBrook Christian Church

9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg. This Christmas season, SouthBrook hopes you’ll join in in celebrating one of the deepest hopes we hang on to: God is with us! Candlelight Services will be held on Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Please RSVP to these services in advance so they can manage crowds and make room for everyone. Important Note: We have a long tradition of giving staff and volunteers a rest after the rush of Christmas Eve so there will be no service on Sunday, Dec. 26. All services will also be livestreamed and available to watch anytime on the church Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Valley Church Piqua

1400 Seidel Pkwy., Piqua: Christmas Eve, 5:30-6:15 p.m. The world seems to spin a little more off-tilt with every passing day. Fortunately, one thing never changes: the greatest story of hope, joy, peace, and love ever told. We’ll take a look at the gift of Christmas through the timeless and powerful scriptures and songs of Christmas. Join in for a Classic Christmas as we focus on the enduring reality that Christmas changes everything - even in our unbalanced and unstable world - and experience all Jesus came to bring us!

The Valley Church Troy

916 N. Market St., Troy: Classic Christmas Service,4:15-5:05 p.m. – For more information and to register, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/classic-christmas-at-the-valley-church-troy-tickets-216315023057?aff=erelpanelorg.

Tipp City Church of the Nazarene

1221 W. Main St., Tipp City: Continue your tradition or create a new one as you join in for the 6 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. This time of beauty and celebration will include the Christmas story, songs of the season, and the perfect candlelit evening.

Wayne High School

5400 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Engage City Church invites you to join in at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve for a special family-focused worship experience.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Caption The sanctuary of the Westminster Presbyterian Church (built 1925, dedicated 1926) on the corner of First and Wilkinson Streets in downtown Dayton is currently decorated for the Christmas season. Visit westminsterdayton.org to check out the calendar of services and events at the church., December 6, 2016. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption The sanctuary of the Westminster Presbyterian Church (built 1925, dedicated 1926) on the corner of First and Wilkinson Streets in downtown Dayton is currently decorated for the Christmas season. Visit westminsterdayton.org to check out the calendar of services and events at the church., December 6, 2016. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton. Christmas Eve services:

· Christmas in the Stable, 4 p.m.: Join in for a joy-filled service. Children are encouraged to come to the worship service dressed as their favorite character from the Christmas story. Baby dolls are welcome to come as baby Jesus, and stuffed lambs, cows and other animals are encouraged to come to decorate the stable. Extra costumes will be available during the service. The nursery will be available for the tiniest members.

· Christmas in the Cathedral, 10 p.m. (Prelude, 9:20 p.m.): This beautiful candlelight service is the culmination of the Advent season. An extended Prelude begins at 9:20 p.m. Arrival at 9 p.m. is suggested. Note: Seating will be limited and nursery care will not be available. This service features a darkened Sanctuary, candlelight, the Westminster Choir, and Knox Ringers.

Both events will be livestreamed as well as in-person. Masks required at all in-person events.

Zion Lutheran Church

5550 Munger Road, Centerville: Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Join in in celebrating Hope has come, in the birth of Jesus! There are two service times and styles to best connect with your traditions and preferences. Both services will be child friendly.