Christmas week forecast includes some rain, warm weather

Lots of people are enjoying the warm weather on the first day of winter at RiverScape in Dayton. Jim Noelker/Staff
Lots of people are enjoying the warm weather on the first day of winter at RiverScape in Dayton. Jim Noelker/Staff

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

Area residents won’t get a white Christmas this year, but a wet Christmas Eve is possible.

Instead of a cold and white Christmas, it generally will be sunny with above-normal temperatures through the end of the year, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. The average Christmas Day temperature for Dayton is 36 degrees, and 39 degrees is the average in Cincinnati. Although above normal, this year’s high is expected to fall far short of the record. The warmest Christmas was 65 in Dayton and 66 in Cincinnati, both recorded in 1893, NWS data show.

A cold front will bring a cooldown for today, with a high near 35 degrees and an overnight low around 22 degrees.

A warmup starts on Thursday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of rain continues into the evening hours, mainly before 1 a.m. Skies overnight stay mostly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.

After a mostly sunny Christmas Day with a high near 57 degrees, clouds move in Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 36 degrees.

It won’t be as warm for Sunday, which has a chance of rain after 1 p.m. under partly sunny skies and a high near 49. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a low around 39 degrees.

From left, Alyson Spencer, Clint Spencer and Chase Fox enjoy the warm weather at RiverScape in Dayton. Jim Noelker/Staff

From left, Alyson Spencer, Clint Spencer and Chase Fox enjoy the warm weather at RiverScape in Dayton. Jim Noelker/Staff
From left, Alyson Spencer, Clint Spencer and Chase Fox enjoy the warm weather at RiverScape in Dayton. Jim Noelker/Staff

