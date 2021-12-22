Christmas week forecast includes some rain, warm weather

Area residents won’t get a white Christmas this year, but a wet Christmas Eve is possible.
Instead of a cold and white Christmas, it generally will be sunny with above-normal temperatures through the end of the year, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. The average Christmas Day temperature for Dayton is 36 degrees, and 39 degrees is the average in Cincinnati. Although above normal, this year’s high is expected to fall far short of the record. The warmest Christmas was 65 in Dayton and 66 in Cincinnati, both recorded in 1893, NWS data show.
A cold front will bring a cooldown for today, with a high near 35 degrees and an overnight low around 22 degrees.
A cold front will bring a brief cool down tomorrow. But otherwise, we are looking at above normal temperatures through much of the rest of the year. The weather pattern will become more active, so there will be increased chances for precipitation from Friday onwards. pic.twitter.com/nnAKxEUD6P— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 21, 2021
A warmup starts on Thursday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.
Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56. There is a chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of rain continues into the evening hours, mainly before 1 a.m. Skies overnight stay mostly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.
After a mostly sunny Christmas Day with a high near 57 degrees, clouds move in Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 36 degrees.
It won’t be as warm for Sunday, which has a chance of rain after 1 p.m. under partly sunny skies and a high near 49. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a low around 39 degrees.
