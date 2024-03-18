City of Trenton to celebrate solar eclipse with “Eclipse of the Heart” event

This event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 8 at the Trenton Community Park. Couples will be gathered to watch the eclipse in the park’s amphitheater. At 3 p.m., Trenton Mayor Ryan Perry will perform a mass wedding ceremony for everyone in attendance.

In order to participate in this event, couples will have to make sure to bring the proper marriage license and paperwork. This event is open to those looking to renew their vows as well. This event is also free for all to attend whether you’re participating or not.

Keep in mind that Butler County will not see the entire totality of the eclipse. While it will be within the path of the eclipse, the moon will not be entirely covering the sun in that county. So, for couples who are excited to see the iconic imagery of the totality, this event may not be for you.

Even though the city is not in the path of totality, the ceremony will still take place during the eclipse. So it is strongly recommended to wear proper eclipse safety glasses. There would be nothing worse than starting off your new marriage with a trip to the emergency room!

How to go

What: “Eclipse of the Heart” event

Where: Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton

When: 2- 4 p.m. on Monday, April 8

More information: https://trentonoh.gov