COMMUNITY GEMS: Dayton man raises funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease

“In order to make change, you have to be part of it,” said Howard, 57.

In the 12 years that he has been an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, he has raised more than $100,000 to fight the disease and other forms of dementia. Fundraisers that he has organized have included keynote speakers such as former NBA player A.C. Green and college basketball coach Mike Jarvis, a cornhole tournament, and multiple golf scrambles.

The 11th annual “Making Memories” Golf Classic to End Alzheimer’s will be held June 16 at Walnut Grove Country Club. To register or get more information, visit https://www.golf2endalz.com.

More than 7 million people live with Alzheimer’s, he said, and that number could double by 2050 if a cure isn’t found. The disease is more prevalent in women ages 65 and older, and particularly in African American women, he said.

Howard’s work in fighting the disease extends beyond the Miami Valley. He also has participated in advocacy days in Columbus, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, where he has spoken in front of 2,000 people.

“I have the passion and drive to see this through,” he said.

Howard also was recognized by Parity Inc. as one of 2024’s top ten African American males. In addition, he belongs to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., which has a two-year partnership with the national Alzheimer’s Association that will raise awareness, particularly in the Black and African American communities.

His service extends to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers – which he has been involved with for 18 years, currently serving as president – and as a board member for Preservation Dayton, which advocates for historic neighborhoods and structures.

Chuck Johnson, who also serves on the Preservation Dayton board, nominated Howard as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem. They have known each other for only about a year, but they speak with each other regularly and work together on projects.

“Cedric is an amazing individual,” he said.

Howard is dedicated to serving others, said Johnson, a retired engineer who lives in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood. He said that Howard is involved throughout the community, taking on much of the legwork for events such as the Alzheimer’s fundraisers.

“Everywhere we go, people know Cedric,” Johnson said.

Howard, who now lives in Vandalia, was born and raised in Dayton. He works as the community relationship manager at Oak Street Health, a primary care doctor’s office that specializes in serving older adults, often on Medicare.

Howard said that he feels an obligation to make his community and his surroundings the best that they can be. He wants to use his platform and energy to work with others to make Dayton both safe and resourceful.

“The true success in life is when you’re helping other people,” he said.