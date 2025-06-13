COMMUNITY GEMS: West Carrollton woman helps those in need

Explore Nominate someone to be a Community Gem

“I was oblivious to the need in Dayton,” she said.

For a year after the tornadoes, she and her son distributed food, tents, pet supplies and more. What started as a grassroots effort to help those affected by the disaster morphed into the South Dayton Emergency Response Team.

Now the nonprofit SDERT helps people in crisis predominantly in areas like West Carrollton, Miamisburg, Moraine, Centerville, Kettering, Miami Twp., and the Dayton Mall area, Parker says. At any given time, Parker works with about 100 people, many of whom are living in their vehicles or outdoors.

Donations and partnerships with other organizations allow her to distribute items like shoes, diapers, clothing, food and other supplies. Those she helps sometimes give her notes of thanks or break down crying.

“It breaks my heart, but it warms my heart at the same time,” said Parker, 61, who has been named a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

The West Carrollton woman founded the organization with her son, Brent, and now continues it in his memory. The 38-year-old died in 2022 from complications after stepping on a rusty nail.

Her son helped others with open arms, she said.

“That’s why I keep doing what I’m doing, because I know this is what he would want,” she said.

Parker was honored earlier this year by the West Carrollton Police Department with its Citizen Recognition Award for her devotion toward helping others throughout the community, said Interim Chief David Wessling.

“She personally spends a lot of time making sure people who are in hard situations are taken care of,” he said.

Police officers do what they can to help those who are helpless or hurting, Wessling said, but they don’t have a lot of options. Parker’s efforts help to provide resources to them that the police department doesn’t always have.

“When she jumps in and does this, she’s getting ahead of the problem,” he said.

With a car filled with supplies, Parker checks on those who need assistance every day. First responders, caseworkers, churches, businesses and others who know her may refer people to her, or she finds those who need help on her own.

She receives calls, texts and online messages at all hours – usually between 30 and 70 each day, she said. Parker and other SDERT volunteers assist as many as they can. More information about how to help can be found at https://www.sdert.org.

In addition, SDERT collects gifts each holiday season through its Christmas Miracles program, she said. The organization distributed presents to 447 children last year.

Parker said she couldn’t do it without the support of the community and is gratified to help those who are suffering take steps toward a better life. That includes a family of seven who were able to move into a rented house this year.

“That makes this so important to me, because they’re working on their future now,” she said.