Dayton 4-year-old featured on YouTube series has every U.S. president memorized

The son of University of Dayton graduates Nick and Jane Palmer, Vincent developed an appreciation for the presidency when he was 2 while on a family trip to Colonial Williamsburg.

“We found a cute little book about the presidents and when we read it to him he showed so much interest in it,” Jane said. “He (learned) about John F. Kennedy and also the presidents on Mount Rushmore.”

Vincent quickly interjected.

“My favorite is George Washington,” he said. “He’s the first president.”

Jane, a speech therapist who particularly works with children with disabilities, said she recognized Vincent’s unique aptitude before he was 2. She said he already knew 200 words by the time he was 18 months old.

“He (was) an early talker and has shown a lot of interest in lot of different things, including sports,” Jane said. “My husband is a big sports fan who loves the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Flyers so Vincent (also) loves those (teams) and knows all the baseball logos. I made flash cards for him and he would know which teams they were (whether) the Guardians or the Mets. He just shows this level of learning so it’s just exposing him to things he’s interested in. I believe you build upon whatever your (child) is interested in. I feel honored that Vincent, at 4 years old, was asked to do ‘Whiz Kids.’ It’s pretty incredible.”

An opportunity to be inspired by young people

Mr. G, who has been WPIX-TV’s weatherman since 1993, conceived “Whiz Kids” as a platform to spotlight talented youngsters from all across the country who were doing remarkable things. McShane was greatly impressed with Vincent’s expertise.

“He’s a cute kid and has a personality to go along with what is obviously a very active young brain,” McShane said. “I have trouble remembering what I had for breakfast but Vincent knows every single president and what number they are and, apparently, every basketball player that plays for the Dayton Flyers. I was amazed.”

McShane also views “Whiz Kids” as a “breath of fresh air” at a time when volatility and unrest is consuming the airwaves.

“A TV news show (can) spend three hours talking about, quite frankly, something terrible that’s happened in the world whether it’s wars overseas or the dreadful flooding story in Texas,” he said. “I think there is an appetite for people who are watching news all the time and are caught up in all the bad that’s out there to see some of the good and be inspired by young people. I hope this show continues for as long as there are Whiz Kids out there.”

He also acknowledged his faith in the younger generation, which “Whiz Kids” is proud to promote in a positive light.

“Sometimes the younger generation gets a bad wrap,” McShane said. “(People say) all they’re doing is scrolling on their phones or are on social media or have no appreciation of history — it almost becomes a stereotype. But when you actually meet people from that generation, whether it’s the youngest generation or teenagers or people just starting out in college, there are some people who are doing more than we ever could imagine. There is a lot to be excited about when you look down the line and think about what’s to come in the future.”

‘We want him to make the world a better place’

In addition to “Whiz Kids,” Vincent has appeared twice on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” His parents are grateful for the opportunities he has had to make an impact.

“We feel how special he is,” Jane said. “Every (parent) thinks their child is special but I really feel like Vincent has a God-given gift and we’re trying to maximum it. He’s a sweet, caring light. My husband and I realize how lucky we are to have this little gift. We want him to be happy and we want him to make the world a better place.”

As for Vincent, he’s an aspiring president, “car-driver” and sports player. In addition to learning about astronauts, he’s happily memorizing baseball stadiums (he recently toured Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants) and world flags, particularly Brazil which resembles a baseball diamond.

But right now, he’s just thrilled to be in the national spotlight once again.

“I was really excited to be a Whiz Kid,” Vincent said.