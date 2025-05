Dayton, a beacon for innovation and promoting peace, welcomes NATO delegates

The Dayton Peace Accords brought an end to the Bosnian War 30 years ago in 1995, and there is hope that insightful discussions among the assembly’s more than 300 delegates will produce equally fruitful results in light of today’s geopolitical climate.

From a bustling arts and culture scene to the lively beauty of RiverScape MetroPark in the heart of downtown on the banks of the Great Miami River, Dayton has you covered.

Here’s an overview of events and activities you can enjoy during your stay.

THEATER

“Between Riverside and Crazy”, Dayton Theatre Guild

The Guild presents the local premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy about a retired policeman coping with grief and old wounds in his rent-controlled apartment on Riverside Drive in New York City. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. which is adjacent to downtown Dayton, outside of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly security zone. Tickets are $19-$26.

How to go: Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.

“Children of Eden”, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Based on the biblical book of Genesis, this musical tells a story of family, love and forgiveness between parents and children. With music by Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Godspell”) and a book by John Caird (“Les Misérables”), this show features such songs as “Lost In The Wilderness” “The Spark Of Creation” and the gorgeous title tune. Matinees Thursday, Friday and Sunday and evenings Thursday–Sunday at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $70-$79.

How to go: Call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com.

“The Belonging Project”

Presented by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation, “The Belonging Project” explores how Daytonians experience life in their communities based on their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, or any of the other ways that people mark differences.

These stories, shared by participants in listening sessions convened by the Human Race Theatre Company, will form the basis for a play written by Dayton Poet Laureate Sierra Leone, artist-in-residence at the Charles F. Kettering Foundation.

Following the performance, which consists of a series of vignettes staged by Human Race Artistic Director Emily N. Wells, audience members will be asked to offer their feedback on the depictions of belonging — or exclusion — in Dayton.

The performance will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave, which is adjacent to downtown Dayton, outside of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly security zone. The performance is free and open to the public. Space is limited.

DANCE

“Configurations”, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

The pre-professional second company of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents an evening of experimentation and new insights. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and the University of Dayton Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton. Tickets are $29.

How to go: Call 937-228-3630 or visit dcdc.org.

VISUAL ARTS

“Dayton Around the World”, Old Montgomery County Courthouse

This exhibit will feature artifacts and stories that celebrate Dayton’s legacy including the Wright Brothers’ groundbreaking aviation innovations and the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords.

In particular the exhibit will feature a curated collection of original and replica documents, historic photographs and a variety of geologic and fossil specimens discovered in the Miami Valley. It will also include historical materials from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and select artifacts on loan from the Truman and Clinton Presidential Libraries.

How to go: The exhibit will be open throughout the NATO Parliamentary Assembly at the Courthouse, 7 N. Main St.

Credit: Gracie Heim Credit: Gracie Heim

“Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled,” “A Taste for Pop: Gifts from S. Bradly Gillaugh” and “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection”, Dayton Art Institute

Contemporary artist Jamie Wyeth’s independent, realistic perspectives, including the darker, more troubling aspects of his work are on display. “Unsettled” is divided into three distinct sections: “Strangers and Specters;” “Natural and Supernatural Worlds” and “Haunted Places and Disturbing Spaces.” Drawn from museums and private collections from across the country, the DAI is the exclusive Ohio venue and the final stop for this major traveling exhibition.

Dayton native Stephen Bradley “Brad” Gillaugh’s collection of contemporary styles, particularly Pop Art, features items by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Lee Bontecou, Edward Ruscha and others.

Drawn from the collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz, this exhibition presents more than 30 artworks spanning eight decades. Artists range from innovative pioneers in the 20th century, several designated as Living National Treasures in Japan, to emerging, younger artists. Interspersed are examples from the DAI’s collection of historic Japanese ceramics.

How to go: Call 937-223-4278 or visit daytonartinstitute.org. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton.

“Am I An American or Am I Not?”, The International Peace Museum

“Am I An American or Am I Not?” is inspired by Fred Korematsu, a U.S.-born citizen who courageously challenged the government’s wartime orders that led to the forced relocation and imprisonment of Japanese Americans. The exhibit asks visitors “to think about examples of unfair treatment from our country’s past and present in order to protect the American promises of life, liberty and justice for all.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton.

How to go: Call 937-227-3223 or visit peace.museum

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Yiyun Chen: Whispers in the Breeze” and “Ghislaine and Lando Fremaux-Valdez: In the Farthest Reaches”, Rosewood Arts Center

Yiyun Chen’s photography in “Whispers in the Breeze” evolved into a process of self-reflection and self-discovery as an Asian immigrant — “exploring the relationship between people, environment and society.” The collaborative, large-scale work of partners Ghislaine and Lando Fremaux-Valdez for “In the Farthest Reaches” is executed in gouache and pastel on paper. “Each drawing naturalistically portrays one or both of the artists’ bodies (sometimes many times over) but deranges them through fragmentation, anatomical corruption and/or pictorial chaos.”

How to go: Call 937-296-2454 or visit playkettering.org. Rosewood Arts Center, 655 Olson Drive, Kettering.

“Aminah Robinson: Journeys Home, A Visual Memoir”, Springfield Museum of Art

Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson (1940–2015) used traditional and unconventional, non-traditional materials to create drawings, paintings, sculptures and mixed media textiles chronicling her family’s African ancestry, her travels worldwide and her witness to African American life. “Drawing upon Robinson’s historical research, folklore, and personal narrative, the exhibition presents a visual memoir of the artist’s life and a compelling tableau of the African American experience.” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield.

How to go: Call 937-325-4673 or visit springfieldart.net.

Credit: Hannah Kasper Credit: Hannah Kasper

“Think Freedom”, Dayton Arcade

Culture Works presents this unique art installation from renowned artist Edina Seleskovic. “Think Freedom” incorporates sculpture, performance, light, sound, film, text and new global communication technologies.

The work will be installed the week of May 19 and will remain in place for the community to enjoy through the first week of June at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St.

How to go: Call 937-222-2787 or visit cultureworks.org.

COMMUNITY

“A Sanctuary for Peace”, Christ Episcopal Church

Christ Episcopal Church in Dayton will offer “A Sanctuary for Peace,” a community prayer vigil, May 22-26. Although the church is in the security zone, access will be available by foot roughly one to two blocks away.

The church sanctuary at 20 W. First St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the assembly for prayer. Each day includes twice-a-day structured, short (20-30 minute) prayer at 1 and 7 p.m.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum continues to be a beloved Dayton institution.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles as well as thousands of artifacts spread out among more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

In addition to providing educational outreach and special programs, the museum thrives on its engaging, accessible and historic exhibits. The Presidential Gallery is one of its most popular attractions due to the Boeing VC-137C also known as SAM (Special Air Mission) 26000, used by President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. However the Presidential Gallery will be closed to the public Saturday.

Also, the entire museum at 1100 Spaatz St. will be closed to the public Sunday due to a NATO event but will resume its regular hours Monday.

How to go: Visit nationalmuseum.af.mil.