Dayton Post Office has job openings
Dayton Art Institute names textile artist as Yeck Artist in Residence

By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

The Dayton Art institute has named textile artist, writer and educator Tommy Ballard as its 2023 Yeck Artist in Residence.

The Yeck Artist in Residence program, founded by the William and Dorothy Yeck Family Foundation, offers a paid spot for a Dayton-area artist to create participatory art related to the Dayton Art Institute’s Lange Family Experiencenter exhibits. The four-month residency for Ballard aims to build deeper connection between families and the exhibits, according to the Dayton Art Institute.

ExplorePHOTOS: An early look at The Black Palette Art Gallery

“We are thrilled to offer the community a chance to learn from a working artist and experience weaving in this intimate setting,” said Dayton Art Institute director and CEO Michael Roediger, in a release. “We are excited to experience and display the work Tommy creates with the Dayton Community.”

Ballard is behind an interactive textile and weaving art project called “The Pattern Project.” Gallery attendees can work hands-on with the project by weaving on large looms set up at the gallery. The project is expected to deliver several community-collaborated tapestries through multiple weaving sessions. Ballard will also teach participants the artistry behind dyeing yarn and creating with hand-dyed yarns using the Ikat weaving technique, inspired by patterns, colors and textile from all over the world.

Following the community textile workshops with Ballard, the tapestries will be on display at the Dayton Art Institute from May 10 through May 21. A lecture hosted by Ballard will be held May 14 at 3 p.m. and is open to the public and included in museum admission.

ExploreUD’s River Institute watershed exhibit finds permanent home at Boonshoft Museum

HOW TO GO

What: Textile workshops with Yack Artist in Residence Tommy Ballard

When: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through May 7

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

More information: Visit https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/.

