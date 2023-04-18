Dayton Art Institute names textile artist as Yeck Artist in Residence

Following the community textile workshops with Ballard, the tapestries will be on display at the Dayton Art Institute from May 10 through May 21. A lecture hosted by Ballard will be held May 14 at 3 p.m. and is open to the public and included in museum admission.

HOW TO GO

What: Textile workshops with Yack Artist in Residence Tommy Ballard

When: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through May 7

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

More information: Visit https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/.