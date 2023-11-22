Dayton boutique reopens, plans to embrace Facebook, pop-ups

BreakingNews
TheZe DealZ, an affordable, gently used clothing boutique, has reopened inside Khloset 1019 at 4605 Salem Ave. in Dayton.

The boutique was previously located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Owner Zontaye Richardson was forced to close her doors after a pipe burst two doors down in Dec. 2022 and flooded her store.

Richardson has taken the last several months to mentally rest and prepare for her next step. She now has a space in the back of Khloset 1019 with plans to do monthly pop-ups and weekly Facebook Lives.

“I think as entrepreneurs we have to be able to pivot when necessary in order to survive,” Richardson said. “I’ve had several pivots in my entrepreneurial journey and that’s what kept me around.”

Prior to closing her doors on Siebenthaler, Richardson was seeing a trend where customers wanted to shop online during her Facebook Lives rather than shopping in-person. She said people enjoy the entertainment and social aspect Facebook provides.

TheZe DealZ has a variety of women’s clothing including tops, dresses, jeans, blazers, slacks, suits and shoes.

The boutique will host its first pop-up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 inside Khloset 1019. The first 10 customers each day will receive $5 off a purchase of $20 or more. Facebook Lives are on hold this week due to the holidays but will resume next week at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information, visit the boutique’s Facebook page or join its thrifting group.

