Dayton chef plans vegan events this spring, summer

Dayton Chef Da’Ves Malone, owner of Sprouting Dreams LLC, is planning a vegan market this spring and a vegan food and drink festival this summer.
“The plant-based community doesn’t really have a space to go to where they don’t have to ask what’s in the food,” Malone said.
She explained she wants people to feel comfortable, be curious and try something new at her events.
“Both events will feature local, regional and global vendors and food trucks,” Malone said. “The summer festival includes live music as well as a variety of educational talks and workshops on plant-based living. Our goal is to create a fun and welcoming environment where everyone can learn more about veganism and connect with like-minded individuals.”
- Dayton Vegan Spring Market will be held Sunday, May 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak and Ivy Park, 803 Anderson-Goodrich Ct.
- Dayton Vegan Food & Drink Festival will be held Sunday, September 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at downtown Dayton’s Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St.
This is not the first year Sprouting Dreams LLC has hosted vegan-inspired events. Malone said she previously hosted a vegan festival and holiday market in 2019.
Her interest in cooking began as a child, particularly enjoying experimenting with food. In 2010, when she began her vegan journey, she worked at The Loving Hut in the Dayton Mall where she made vegan-friendly dishes.
“I knew I wanted to bring something to the vegan community, I just didn’t know what it was,” Malone said. “When I got here I found there was no vegan options at all and I wanted to have a place for them to go.”
As she continues to reach the community, she is mindful of her vegan journey and vegan-friendly messaging.
“It was a journey for me,” she said. “I don’t push people. I try to guide people.”
Malone is a 2006 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School. She studied biomedical engineering at Wright State University before changing career paths and moving to New York City in 2012, where she attended Natural Gourmet Institute. She returned to Dayton in 2017 and began holding cooking classes and pop-ups.
Sprouting Dreams LLC continues to do pop-ups at local festivals and has a goal of getting its patties, tenders, drumsticks and sauces into area grocery stores and restaurants. Popular dishes include sandwiches, the mac bowl and loaded fries. She also has a brunch menu for early festivals.
Malone noted there are more options for vegans in the Dayton area, but hopes her festivals add to the foodie scene.
“We believe our events are a great opportunity for the Dayton community to discover the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and to support local businesses that share our commitment to sustainability,” she said.
