Dayton culinary program prepares students for food service industry

Dayton Cooks, a free culinary program hosted at Grace United Methodist Church, is paving the way for students interested in the food service industry.

The 10-week program, which launched in 2015, trains students in food safety, sanitation, basic knife skills, classic cooking techniques and kitchen operations. When students complete the course, they receive a level II ServSafe Certification and three credit hours that can be applied to the culinary program at Sinclair Community College. The latest session began Aug. 7.

“Right now, the restaurant industry is in a bad state,” said instructor and chef Chris Bosma. “We’re running out of people with the skills needed to run a restaurant.”

Bosma works as a line cook at Harrison’s in Tipp City and previously worked in the machine industry for 25 years. When he was injured in 2018, he reassessed his career path and pursued a career in the culinary arts.

Bosma teaches alongside Michael Chance, who has been in the food service industry for 40 years. Chance has held positions from dishwasher to vice president of operations, and most recently served as a general manager at Donato’s.

Explore 2nd Street Market to open Thursday night in Dayton

“If I can give these students the passion that Chris and I have in this business, then I just increased the business and that’s the main focus,” said Chance, who will work with the students to secure employment after the course is completed.

Having a ServSafe Certification will hopefully give students a “leg up” in the restaurant industry, Bosma said.

“Every restaurant in the state of Ohio is required to have one level II (ServSafe) on premises during all operating hours,” Bosma said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In addition to offering students a chance to learn the catering aspect of the food service industry, the program supports the local community.

“The food we are teaching our students how to make is going to feed kids in the after-school programs in the area,” Bosma said.

Dayton Cooks prepared around 500 meals for summer after-school programs and plans to make 800 meals once school is in session.

Dayton Cooks is a part of Grace Urban Development, a 501(c)(3) organization. The next session starts Oct. 2. For more information, visit www.graceumc.com/dayton-cooks or the program’s Facebook page.