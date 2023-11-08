Dayton deli adds traditional dishes, other items to menu

BreakingNews
All The Best Delicatessen is adding new items to its menu including two traditional dishes — sweet noodle kugel and cheese blintzes.

“We are always seeking ways to incorporate our favorite traditional deli cuisines and elevate the guest experience at All The Best,” owner Lee Schear said in a news release. “We are excited to introduce beer and brownies to our menu as well as these two delightful new dishes.”

The sweet noodle kugel, made from a traditional family recipe, is described as “a sweet and irresistible egg noodle casserole.”

The cheese blintzes, “a rich, creamy, dairy-based filling wrapped in delicate crepes,” is available plain or with strawberry or blueberry sauce.

In addition to adding a rotating selection of local craft, imported and domestic beer, the deli’s chocolate brownies are courtesy of Dorothy Lane Market.

All The Best Deli is located at 5940 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., just north of Whipp Road in the former space of the combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant.

Schear and his team have traveled to delis in New York, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles to create the ultimate deli experience.

Customers can expect a variety of sandwiches including the pastrami, Reuben, chopped liver, turkey or smoked whitefish. You can also find potato pancakes, house cut and double fried french fries, matzo ball soup and much more.

All The Best Deli is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for dine-in or carryout. For more information, visit www.allthebestdeli.com or call 937-999-4204.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

