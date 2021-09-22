Dayton Independent Film Festival will highlight local talent on and off the screen

“Eight Nations,” a basketball documentary including UD alum Kyle Davis, will be the 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 feature at the Neon. The film shines a light on compelling stories from the far reaches of this unique profession. Davis will participate in ta Q&A session afterward.

The short documentary “The Power Within Us” and short fiction films “Approaching the Unknown” and “Along for the Ride” can be seen throughout the weekend at the Neon as well.

The closing night event takes place at the Dixie Twin Drive In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr. at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

Five shorts from Stivers School for the Arts and the 2021 Shorts Award Winners under the stars will be screened.

Among the films will be “We Still Make Things,” produced by Academy Award winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the UD student film “2020: Through Our Eyes.”

Tickets are available at DaytonFilmFest.com.