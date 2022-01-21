Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton natives open Selfie Scene in Washington Twp.

Credit: Video credit: Sarah Franks

caption arrowCaption

Credit: Video credit: Sarah Franks

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top