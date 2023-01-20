Dayton rapper Eman Jones ramps up release schedule

“A lot of people missed, ‘Selah,’ but that was really something for me,” Jones said. “I didn’t really promote it. This one is different so I’m really going to push it. I’m driven by my three kids. Honestly, going to therapy has been a driving factor too. I’ve got a therapist that’s helping me get the tools to push forward in life and learn how to utilize them. Overall, it’s about putting positivity into the atmosphere to regain positivity. I’ve been going through depression since seventh or eighth grade, but this is the first time I’ve done something about it. I’m in therapy and it’s been really healthy and amazing.”

Rap has been Jones’ creative outlet since his late teens. It has led to a discography that includes “Ozi” (2017) and “Spooky Season” (2021). Ash Matthews from Razdabar Sound and Management in Dayton has been his frequent collaborator.