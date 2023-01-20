Dayton rapper Eman Jones ramps up release schedule

I’ve been following Eman Jones for years but his album from last October, “Selah,” somehow slipped by me. I was all in on “Selah” so I was pleased when the Dayton rapper reached out with news of his three-song EP, “The Resolution,” released on Jan. 13, with more music forthcoming.
“A lot of people missed, ‘Selah,’ but that was really something for me,” Jones said. “I didn’t really promote it. This one is different so I’m really going to push it. I’m driven by my three kids. Honestly, going to therapy has been a driving factor too. I’ve got a therapist that’s helping me get the tools to push forward in life and learn how to utilize them. Overall, it’s about putting positivity into the atmosphere to regain positivity. I’ve been going through depression since seventh or eighth grade, but this is the first time I’ve done something about it. I’m in therapy and it’s been really healthy and amazing.”
Rap has been Jones’ creative outlet since his late teens. It has led to a discography that includes “Ozi” (2017) and “Spooky Season” (2021). Ash Matthews from Razdabar Sound and Management in Dayton has been his frequent collaborator.
“I’ve known Ash for years,” Jones said. “He mixes and masters all the records, but he also produces them. He brings the creativity, so the music goes above and beyond. He puts different cuts and drops in there, adds effects and sometimes tells me to say something differently. Some engineers just don’t care; they’ll let you rap and do whatever. Ash is somebody that cares and that’s what you need to make the music come to life.”
Jones recently expanded his creative portfolio to include ghostwriter for other rappers.
“I’m writing for some local acts, some national acts and some big companies,” he said. “I’ll continue ghostwriting but I’m trying to stay busy. If I’m not writing, I’m performing. If I’m not performing, I’m focused on releasing my own music.”
Next is a collaborative EP with Dayton-based R&B singer Luther Suede releasing Feb. 14.
“My plan is to drop an EP project every month, three or four songs, and have some videos with them,” Jones said. “I want to get back in the mode of caring about the music I release. Everything else gets lost if you worry about how to get it to people, how well it’s going to do or if people like it. I just want to have fun and drop music because I like to drop music.”
More info: www.facebook.com/Emanjoneshl.
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.
About the Author