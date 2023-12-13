BreakingNews
Dayton’s Black Box Improv Theater celebrates holidays with comedy, music

What to Know
By Alex Cutler
15 minutes ago
X

For lovers of comedy and the holidays, Black Box Improv Theater will present its third annual holiday show Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16.

The performance will be split in two. The first hour will be a regular improv routine performed by the group Midwestern Beef on Friday and Don’t Panic on Saturday. At 9 p.m., a completely improvised, hour-long holiday musical will begin.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Black Box Improv Theater in Dayton gets ‘back to being funny’

Kevin Carter, co-owner of the theater, explained the structure of the performances.

“Normally the first hour we do stories from the audience and we take that information and we start doing things based off of those stories,” Carter said. “(In) the second half we ask the audience for the name of a play that’s never been performed before, and they can make up any play and that’s what our music is about. Everything is made up on spot — even the music.”

Patrons can attend either the improv routine or the musical. The musical will feature a cast of five to seven people.

Carter said the holiday show is typically family-friendly but still advises parental discretion due to the nature of improvisation. There will also be a full-service bar and guests can take drinks outside the theater due to the troupe being affiliated with Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. Also, patrons are allowed to bring food to the show but no drinks of any kind are permitted.

Carter also emphasizes the community aspect of this annual endeavor. He noted all the performers live in Dayton and the company, which he describes as a “Dayton type of theater,” is locally owned.

HOW TO GO

What: Black Box Improv Theater’s Holiday Improvised Musical

When: Dec. 15-16; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday’s performance is sold out.

Where: Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton

Tickets: $20

More info: Visit daytonblackboximprov.com

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

