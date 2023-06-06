Dayton’s first Hot Dog Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern

Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog! 🌭 A festival all about hot dogs is coming to the Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“I think it’s safe to say that the summer weather is here to stay,” said event organizer Brian Johnson, in a news release. “Our Food Truck Rallies are the perfect way to enjoy the warming temperatures with family and friends. It’s great seeing adults, kids and even dogs soaking up the sun and enjoying some truly delicious food trucks. It’s all about community and bringing people together over food and drinks, supporting local trucks and celebrating our city.”
The Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St., is celebrating its 10th season of food truck rallies by hosting specialty food fests once a month through October.
“Our themed rallies give each of the attending food trucks an opportunity to try something new and step out of their comfort zones,” Johnson said. “It’s been really interesting to see what each truck comes up with and Hot Dog Fest gives everyone another chance to get creative. We can’t wait to see their menus!”
Dayton Hot Dog Fest will feature a group of food trucks offering hot dogs, sausages and hot dog themed dishes. Below is the expected lineup:
- The Pizza Bandit
- Blind Dogs
- Briella’s Hot Dogs
- I Heart Ice Cream
- Claybourne Grill
- Any Style Hot Dog
- Home Cooked Vibes
- Cruisin Cuisine
- Slide Thru
- Cray Cray Cajun
- Chicago Gyro and Dogs
- The Forking Pierogi
- Macarons Galore
- Diamond Daiquiri’s
The event is free to attend. All ages are welcome.
For more information, visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com or Dayton Hot Dog Fest’s Facebook event page.
