Dayton’s first Hot Dog Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern

“I think it’s safe to say that the summer weather is here to stay,” said event organizer Brian Johnson, in a news release. “Our Food Truck Rallies are the perfect way to enjoy the warming temperatures with family and friends. It’s great seeing adults, kids and even dogs soaking up the sun and enjoying some truly delicious food trucks. It’s all about community and bringing people together over food and drinks, supporting local trucks and celebrating our city.”

The Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth St., is celebrating its 10th season of food truck rallies by hosting specialty food fests once a month through October.