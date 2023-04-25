Dayton’s Silent Disco to celebrate two years at Yellow Cab Tavern

“Silent Disco is easier to experience than explain but once attendees try it, there’s a light that goes off!,” Johnson said. “It’s so encouraging because we see such a large and diverse group of people, ages and lifestyles. Come for the dancing but stay for the people!”

Disco-goers can flip between stations to find the song or DJ they want to listen and dance to, making the experience individualized for each person. While looking around Yellow Cab, people can spot others who are listening to the same music based on the color lit up on their headphones.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton’s Silent Disco two-year anniversary celebration

When: Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E Fourth St., Dayton

Cost: Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Groups of 10 or more can have 20 percent off the cover charge by buying tickets together.

More info: For more details or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.daytonsilentdisco.com/