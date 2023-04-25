Dayton’s Silent Disco to celebrate two years at Yellow Cab Tavern

Dayton’s Silent Disco will celebrate two years of quietly partying at Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, April 28.
Yellow Cab Tavern has been the home for Silent Disco on the last Friday of every month since the spring of 2021. Before the COVID-19 pandemic paused the disco, it was housed in the now-defunct Therapy Cafe, where it debuted in 2017. The disco has continued to grow month-to-month since moving to Yellow Cab, according to organizers.
“When you start something like this, it’s easy to see only the challenges,” said producer Brian Johnson, in a news release. “But then you blink your eyes and it’s two years later and there’s just this huge community around you, supporting you. We’re blown away and grateful every month for the incredible energy we’ve seen for Silent Disco.”
Silent Disco attendees don a pair of illuminated headphones playing multiple genres and decades by three live DJs. The red station, featuring DJ John Chapel, plays modern hip-hop. The blue station, featuring DJ Sexbox, plays ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The green station, featuring DJ Kim L, plays EDM.
“Silent Disco is easier to experience than explain but once attendees try it, there’s a light that goes off!,” Johnson said. “It’s so encouraging because we see such a large and diverse group of people, ages and lifestyles. Come for the dancing but stay for the people!”
Disco-goers can flip between stations to find the song or DJ they want to listen and dance to, making the experience individualized for each person. While looking around Yellow Cab, people can spot others who are listening to the same music based on the color lit up on their headphones.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton’s Silent Disco two-year anniversary celebration
When: Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E Fourth St., Dayton
Cost: Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Groups of 10 or more can have 20 percent off the cover charge by buying tickets together.
More info: For more details or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.daytonsilentdisco.com/
About the Author