DCDC among recipients of recovery funds for arts in Ohio

The world-renowned Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is another recipient of Culture Works Campaign for the Arts funding for operation support. Rooted in the African American experience, this culturally diverse contemporary dance company provides both performance and educational opportunities. Photo Credit: Scott Robbins

The world-renowned Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is another recipient of Culture Works Campaign for the Arts funding for operation support. Rooted in the African American experience, this culturally diverse contemporary dance company provides both performance and educational opportunities. Photo Credit: Scott Robbins

1 hour ago

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is among 12 arts organizations across Ohio being awarded grants in response to and to help recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The world renown troupe will receive $150,000.

The announcement was made today, Jan. 27, through the office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who helped write and pass the American Rescue Plan. Totaling $1,450,000, the funds are to support personnel, facilities, safety supplies and marketing expenses among other key factors.

“These local arts and cultural organizations play an important role in our communities and our understanding of the world, and this industry was hit particularly hard during this pandemic,” said Brown, in a release. “Thanks to the funds allocated in the American Rescue Plan, these institutions will be able to continue supporting their workforce and providing a vital service to their communities.”

Also notable in our region, Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will receive $50,000.

For a complete list of arts organizations in Ohio that will receive funding, visit website.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

