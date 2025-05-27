Downtown Dayton gets 5th hotel, as Vitality opens in former Crowne Plaza

“Our pool and restaurant are getting a fresh new look and will be back soon. Until then, we promise the rest of your stay will still be full of good vibes,” hotel officials posted on their site.

The 13-story hotel property, located at 33 E. Fifth St., had been vacant since October 2022. In its previous incarnations as the Stouffer, the Crowne Plaza and briefly a Radisson, the building had a capacity of 287 rooms.

Dayton hotel trends

Downtown Dayton’s hotel market has fluctuated dramatically in the past 10 years. When the Doubletree/Dayton Grand near City Hall closed around 2016, downtown was down to just the Crowne Plaza. When the Fairfield Inn & Suites opened near the Dayton Dragons stadium in 2018, it was the first new downtown hotel in decades.

The Crowne Plaza closure in late 2022 took downtown Dayton back to one hotel. But then the AC Hotel opened in 2023, also near Day Air Ballpark, followed by the Hotel Ardent at First and Main this February, and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Dayton Arcade earlier this month. Now Dayton Vitality makes five.

On top of that, there are plans for a second hotel near the Convention Center, this one across Jefferson Street, plus the conversion of the former St. Paul church into a boutique hotel at 239 Wayne Ave. in the Oregon District.

Vitality Hotel details

The Bright Group called Dayton Vitality Hotel “a modern, lifestyle property” and a “tech-forward hotel.” Vitality opened a hotel in Memphis in summer 2024 and Bright Group said it plans five more Vitality openings through 2026, including hotels in Marietta, Georgia, Orlando, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Reading, Pennsylvania.

“The Dayton Vitality Hotel offers Vitality’s signature guest experience with self-check-in, along with a seamless blend of functionality, design, and mindful hospitality,” Bright Group said.

They said once the hotel is fully open, its features will include a pool, advanced fitness center, expansive meeting and event spaces, plus a rooftop bar with sweeping city views.

“We are thrilled to bring the Vitality experience to Dayton, a city experiencing exciting growth,” said Deniz Dorbek Kocak, CEO at The Bright Group. “This hotel embodies our vision of elevated, purpose-driven hospitality in cities on the rise, and Dayton is exactly that.”