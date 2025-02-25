Drone races at U.S. Air Force museum include path through aircraft

Contestants will fly their machines throughout the facility’s second building, with the course taking them around and through its Globemaster II and F-82B Twin Mustang aircraft.

While registration for competing in this event is closed, guests are welcome to view the races. There will also be a large screen displaying live video from the drones.

The contestants will begin practice at 9 a.m. each day, with the races set to begin shortly after.

Sinclair Community College’s Unmanned Aerial Systems program will also be in attendance, set to host multiple computer simulators for visitors to try.

Visitors can also enter a drawing to win one of three micro drones. Drawings are scheduled for 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors do not need to be present to win.

For those unable to make the event in person, the museum will also livestream the races on the Cincinnati Quad Racers Youtube channel.

HOW TO GO

What: Sixth Annual Micro Drone Race

When: Feb.28-March 2

Location: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

More info: nationalmuseum.af.mil