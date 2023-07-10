X

Emmy winner to star in ‘Mockingbird’ tour at Schuster Center

Richard Thomas, best known for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of John-Boy Walton on the CBS drama “The Waltons,” will star as Atticus Finch in the national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird” Oct. 17-22 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

Set in Alabama in 1934 and adapted by Aaron Sorkin (”The West Wing”), Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’ daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other residents of Maycomb, Alabama include Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

Thomas has been embraced by critics and audiences alike for his work in the production. Around the Town Chicago noted “Sheer perfection - this role was made to be played by Thomas,” and the Dallas Voice declares “Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch is at the height of his career.”

Tickets range from $29-129 and are available at daytonlive.org/mockingbird and through the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630.

