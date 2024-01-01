Dayton Metro Library to host collaboration exhibition featuring works by Jen Perkins

By Alex Cutler
Updated 1 minute ago
The Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, on 215 E. Third St. in Dayton, will be hosting a new exhibition of plaster relief works by Jen Perkins, who was given a grant through the Montgomery County Arts and Culture District administered by Culture Works.

The pieces will be on display from Jan. 7 until the end of February.

Perkins is a 2023 Artist Opportunity Grantee.

Culture Works said the exhibition coming to Dayton Metro Library will feature the plaster reliefs created from Perkins’ designs.

Artist Maggie Ross created marble pieces based on Perkins’ drawings. She then sent Perkins molds from Greece and Perkins recast them locally.

Perkins made multiples and painted them using egg tempera and encaustic, she said.

Also on display will be photographs of the original marble pieces. On Jan. 13, Perkins will be participating in a simulcast artist talk with Ross.

Where: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

When: Jan. 7-Feb. 28 during the library’s open hours

Website: daytonmetrolibrary.org/locations/13

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

