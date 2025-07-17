Faerie Houses trail returns to Aullwood Audubon Center

If you’re wondering about the spelling of “fairy,” the Old English spelling was chosen because it “sounds magical.” It’s an easy trail, takes about a half hour to complete and can be managed by even the shortest little legs.

The dedicated volunteers who create the fairie trail are known as the Designing Divas. This year’s divas are Kathy Anderson, Jaqueline Gazda, Jill Gordon, Judi Hill and Karen Offenbacker.

The group picks a different theme every time. The challenge for the divas is to come up with original houses made from recycled materials that fit the theme. The challenge for visitors is to try to find each of the six houses that have been hidden along the paved Cardinal Trail.

Tiny accessories placed in and around each house provide the clues for the guessing game.

Examples? One summer, the theme was birds; guests had to figure out what type of bird lived in each house. Another year the theme was fairy tales and the clues helped to determine whether it was Little Red Riding Hood or The Three Little Pigs who were in residence.

“Each year I always think that the theme picked is the best yet!” said Andersen, who has been involved with the project since its inception. “This year’s theme is the different hobbies the faeries have. The idea actually came from Jill Gordon’s granddaughter. It was such a great idea, and one that has been fun to work with.”

Visitors must try to guess what particular hobby the inhabitants of each house enjoy. Before you start out, you’ll stop at the Center’s reception desk and pick up a game sheet. Complete it as you stroll and you’ll win a prize at the end of your walk.

Andersen thinks this year’s theme is terrific because most of the hobbies showcased represent different activities that are readily available at Aullwood, either by taking advantage of the many hiking trails, going on organized walks or signing up for one of the many children’s classes.

Building a house

All of the divas begin with extensive research on the theme that’s been selected. They learn everything they can about their subject, scouring the internet and YouTube for ideas. From start to finish the project takes several months.

When possible, the divas use recycled materials. They scour their garages, attics, basements. Old stumps, gourds, and natural elements found in the woods are also used to build the houses.

The women say they couldn’t possibly do their time consuming work without the help of their husbands.

“We’ve decided that we have the best husbands in the world because they were all drawn into the project,” said Hill. “They end up doing a lot of the work — hauling topsoil, sawing wood, pulling poison ivy, taking photographs and cheering us on!”

Judi Hill, who lives in Beavercreek, had been volunteering at Aullwood for decades before being asked if she’d be interested in creating faerie houses along the woodsy trail. She recruited her sister and a friend to help with the project.

This time around Hill got an early start and said there were no hitches until installation day brought a merciless rain.

“Next year I plan to finish early and set the house outside and see how it weathers!”

Karen Offenbacker of West Milton hadn’t never actually worked on a house until this year but had always admired them and found them inspiring. She said design and creative ideas had always come naturally to her so she offered to help Gordon.

“My motivation to help was to honor Mrs. Aull and her desire to teach and influence youth,” she said. “I had a planter in the shape of a house and showed it to Jill and she said that would work. Her husband Mark put on the roof and it was his idea to make the turrets into bird houses. I painted it and because I already had everything that you see on it , I ended up finishing it.”

Andersen said the thing that motivates her to continue making the houses is always the children.

“A child’s uninhibited excitement, wonder and imagination is truly magical to me. I was doing some maintenance on the Faerie houses recently and ran into a young family looking at one of them. The little boy came up to me and asked if the faeries were inside the house right now. That led to the most delightful conversation about the faeries. I filed this encounter in my memory bank along with the many other special memories I have regarding a child and a faerie house. ”

While visiting Aullwood ...

The faerie trail won’t take a long time so you’ll have time to take advantage of Aullwood’s other attractions. Your admission also entitles you to visit Aullwood Farm down the road and Mrs. Aull’s beautiful garden is always free of charge.

Don’t miss the gigantic trolls: They are really something to see.

“The Troll That Hatched an Egg” is an exhibit created by the internationally renowned recycle artist Thomas Dambo. Bo, Bodil, and Bibbi live in the nature sanctuary at Aullwood and are always ready for your visit and great photos ops.

The garden gates and the path leading to them are one of diva Karen Offenbacker’s favorite spots.

“She is the reason we have all of Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm,” she said. “Her purpose for the land and her capacity to share are beyond measure.”

Offenbacker said she likes to circle around past the Bluegill Pond, through the Tall Grass Prairie, then on up the paths into the woods to the Farm. Then she goes back through Muscrat Marsh’s unique area.

“The habitat changes on the way up and back, with the birds, plants, and butterflies always enjoyable.”

Gordon especially loves nature walks with Aullwood’s Sam Romeo throughout the year.

“My husband and I are birders, and he has taught us quite a bit on these walks.”

Hill, who lives in Beavercreek, said her favorite spots at Aullwood are the bird watching room and the window on wildlife.

“Here I can sit and enjoy nature in a world that has forgotten that we are supposed to live in harmony with nature,” she said. Since I don’t have my horses anymore, I love going to the barn and getting my ‘horse fix’. I love the gift shop at Christmas time. Walking the trails is always wonderful."

Andersen also loves the bird room at the Center.

“The room has a large window looking out to a beautiful outdoor area and is set up specifically to attract birds. Watching and listening to birds has always been good for my soul and it is just the most peaceful place to sit and take some time to rest and enjoy. Another one of my favorite spots would be on a trail anywhere in the woods. There is something very calming and peaceful about traipsing through the woods and taking in all of the natural beauty. It is my happy place.”

Laurie Cothran, Aullwood’s Senior Manager of Development and Finance at Aullwood says the faerie houses have attracted many thousands of new and returning visitors who not only enjoy the delights of discovering five new faerie houses, but also enjoy visiting the trolls and meeting turtles, snakes, watching birds or meeting farm animals.

“I believe Aullwood truly makes a difference in children’s lives by exposing them to the wonders of nature and teaching them about the world around them,” Hill said. “It’s a magical place.”

HOW TO GO

What: The Faerie Houses of Aullwood Exhibit

Where: Aullwood Audubon Nature Center, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, through Labor Day, Members-only hour is 9-10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission: Free for children 3 and younger, $9 for children 4 to 12, $13 for adults ages 13 to 64; $11 for seniors 65 and older, active-duty military and veterans with ID. Free to members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA.