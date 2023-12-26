Five Grains Noodle House to open in former Chop Suey restaurant space in Kettering

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Five Grains Noodle House is a popular restaurant chain in China with 4,700 stores. The closest to Ohio is in Fremont, Calif..

The restaurant features five different grains (rice, corn, peas, wheat and sorghum) that are made into noodles for noodle soup. Soups can include various meats like fish, chicken, beef or pork.

I went to the restaurant on Tuesday before they opened and tried a noodle soup featuring tofu, fried peas and lettuce. I particularly loved the different types of noodles in this dish. The noodles were soft and easy to slurp up. This was my first time trying fried peas and I enjoyed the extra crunch in my soup.

The restaurant also has Chinese stew and small bites like meat balls or spring rolls.

The owners of Five Grains Noodle House are bringing an authentic Chinese flavor to the Dayton area. They said they have tried their best to translate the menu into English, but some items are not equally the same. They encourage customers to give their food a try.

Five Grains Noodle House is opening its doors about four months after Chop Suey closed; it had been operating on East Dorothy Lane for more than 50 years.

Sophia Wang, Chop Suey owner, said they decided to close because it was time for her family to retire from the business. Her mom was still working at 78-years old. She also mentioned they had trouble finding people to work and could not find a new owner to take over their operation.

Wang is looking forward to the new restaurant opening and continuing the tradition of offering a different cuisine to the Dayton area.

Jing and Siong have been remodeling the restaurant for three months.

Five Grains Noodle House will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for dine-in and takeout.