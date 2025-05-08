Former Washington Twp. trustee will be honored for life of dedication to his community

From that point on, Berry became rooted in the communities south of Dayton.

He graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School in 1962 and went on to Miami University to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

“I enjoyed working with students and loved education,” Berry said. “But getting a business degree seemed to me to be the most sensible for making a good income.”

He worked for General Motors in Dayton after college but found it wasn’t a great match. His desire to go into teaching still lingered.

“I moved back home (his parents built a house in Centerville in 1966) for a short period of time and decided I wanted to take more classes to become a teacher,” he said.

He took classes at what was then known as the Ohio State and Miami University Branch campus (later Wright State University) and drove to Columbus on Saturdays. His first teaching job was at Stebbins High School where he was also able to complete his student teaching. He was certified to teach business education at the secondary level and had a vocational certificate.

“I finished the year at Stebbins and went to my alma mater, Kettering Fairmont,” Berry said.

At Fairmont he taught accounting and marketing education and remained there until 1999, eventually heading up the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) program. He married Jan in 1968, and their daughter, Amy, was born in 1969.

“We didn’t want to live in an apartment, and I heard that if you got a real estate license, you could take money you received from selling a house as income,” Berry said. “I ended up liking it and being really good at it.”

Berry and his family bought their home in Centerville/Washington Township in 1976. Then, in 1992, Berry’s wife became ill, and he cut back on his work to spend time caring for her. She passed away in 2005. By then his children, Amy and John, had both graduated from high school.

“In 2008, I heard about an opening in Washington Township to serve on the board of zoning appeals,” Berry said. “I thought it would be a great place to use my knowledge of real estate.”

Berry applied but wasn’t accepted initially. But a few months later, a Washington Twp. trustee, Terry Blair, needed to resign to become a state representative. Joyce Young, a trustee at that time, called Berry and asked if he’d be interested in taking Blair’s spot. He was chosen and became a trustee in 2009.

“I had to run for the spot in an election, even though I was already sitting on the board,” Berry said. “I ended up running three times after that and I was never defeated.”

After 15 years as a township trustee, Berry opted to step down last year.

Throughout the years, Berry became deeply involved in his community and working with the residents — his own friends and neighbors — is what he has loved the most.

“I was in attendance at just about everything open to the public in Washington Township,” Berry said. “I did ribbon cuttings and listened to people’s suggestions and concerns. It was the best part of the job.”

And after a long, successful career, Berry is being honored for his years of service to the community by the Centerville-Washington Foundation.

“Dale has demonstrated a commitment to service by volunteering his time to the Rotary Club of Centerville, the Dayton Art institute, the American Cancer Society, Centerville-Washington History, Friends of the Washington-Centerville Public Library and the Dayton Area Board of Realtors,” said Debe Dockins, president of the Centerville-Washington Foundation. “He is a dedicated community volunteer, father, and friend and has touched many lives.”

As he prepares to accept the award at the 27th annual Founders’ meeting on May 28 at Yankee Trace Golf Clubhouse, Berry is looking back with pride at his life of service and commitment to his friends, neighbors and the community he loves.

“I’ve now retired from just about everything,” Berry said. “I’m enjoying going to my grandchildren’s games and the family activities keep me busy.”

And as he continues as a fixture around town, attending events, Berry is often joined by his partner, Lynn Schutte, whom he began dating 17 years ago. Schutte plans to retire this month, so the couple now looks forward to spending more time together.

“When I found out about the award, I asked them ‘Are you sure?’” Berry said. “There are so many other well-known people whom I’ve always admired and now I’m being put in the company of all of them. I was very surprised, and I’m honored.”