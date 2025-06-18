FOX News Radio host Brian Kilmeade brings ‘History, Liberty and Laughs’ to Dayton this weekend

“My humor’s not much different from my personality,” said Kilmeade, 61. “(Stand-up) helped me with memorization and how to (appear) before a dynamic crowd. When things went wrong, I could handle it. And when things go wrong on camera, I know nothing is as challenging as being onstage when you’re bombing or someone is being obnoxious to you or the crowd is dead. And when I’m on radio, I really feel comfortable no matter what happens — good guests, bad guests, breaking news. I feel very comfortable on my feet because I was onstage without a format — just my ideas and humor. (Stand-up) is probably the best thing I ever did.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

He’s excited to bring his brand of humor and love of history to Dayton with his “History, Liberty and Laughs Tour,” which will be presented Saturday at the Victoria Theatre. Using material from his multiple New York Times bestselling books encompassing history and sports, his aim is to deliver a motivational, conversational and audience-friendly evening in response to a variety of topical subjects.

“I think people are a little fed up with the tearing down of statues and the anti-Americanism that’s spreading throughout the country,” Kilmeade said.

He also views his tour as an educational means to inform the less-informed.

“A lot of average Americans don’t have a lot of free time to read about history and probably haven’t looked at history since eleventh-grade unless they majored in it in college,” Kilmeade said. “But I’ve always had a passion for (history). So, I just thought, in my mind, I’m going to arm my listeners, my viewers, with enough (information) so the next time they’re at a barbecue or a tailgate they can say (America) is an exceptional nation and here’s why. Here are some of the things we did along the way to make the world take notice.”

Explore Family of Charity Adams Earley reacts to Trump changing name of Army base

He’s particularly troubled by the latest protests which seem to go against American exceptionalism.

“Americans were always very prideful about our country. Now we walk around apologizing to people for who we are as a country,” Kilmeade said. “Protesting in Times Square for Iran — what is laudable about autocratic, oppressive countries? We used to have rivalries with Britain and France. Now we’re trying to say our society is a cut above an autocratic theocracy? It’s time to recalibrate and that’s where the history and liberty part (of the tour) comes in.”

During his television and radio career, Kilmeade, who grew up on Long Island, New York and is a married father of three children, has conducted interviews with politicians and celebrities including President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush, Paul McCartney, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dana White, Mark Cuban, Mike Tyson and Simon Cowell among many others.

Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

In addition to covering his comedy idol David Letterman during college, the avid fan of soccer and boxing (his favorite film is “Cinderella Man”) has also covered 20 Super Bowls throughout his career with FOX News Media.

Kilmeade recognizes he’s going on tour during a divisive time in America, particularly with the rise of political violence, but he leans on the past as a guidebook to indicate what is possible.

“One thing unifying about history is that it’s our history,” he said. “It’s not a perfect straight line but it’s our unique history. Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln are two great American stories and without those two great Americans we’re not the country we are today. They set up the possibility that you can accomplish anything. I think we’ve come out of an era of extreme polarization. I see a lot of positive things happening right now (such as) the (military) parade over the weekend. I saw the U.S. Army — I didn’t see a Republican or a Democrat.”

He’s also confident that America’s unifying spirit can continue to bind us together no matter what side of the aisle you’re on.

“I’m unabashedly patriotic — not a Republican or a Democrat,” Kilmeade said. “I think there’s a common sense approach to politics in the country that’s coming back. Common sense is winning out. I’m proud of our country. No one said we were perfect. I don’t think people are going to leave this show thinking it was a Republican show or a Democratic show but a patriotic show.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Brian Kilmeade: The History, Liberty and Laughs Tour”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $34-$92

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

FYI: A pre-show VIP experience is also available which includes a pre-show Meet & Greet and intimate Q&A, a special piece of tour merch and a commemorative VIP Laminate. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance in addition to a show ticket. Admission to the performance is not included with the VIP add-on.