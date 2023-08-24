Gather by Ghostlight opens at Dayton Arcade

Ghostlight Coffee owner Shane Anderson is taking what the Dayton community loves about his coffee shops and elevating it to create a new space in the Dayton Arcade.

Gather by Ghostlight, an elevated coffee and apéro restaurant with an adjourning gallery space, will hold a grand opening at 37 W. Fourth Street in the Arcade’s Fourth Street Building on Thursday, Aug. 31 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Anderson said they are waiting on their liquor license.

The cafe kicked off a soft opening on Wednesday, Aug. 23 with coffee service only from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Anderson said this will continue until Friday, Aug. 25. They will be closed this weekend and Monday with plans to continue a soft opening Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“We want to be that destination space for coming in before work, during your lunch break and after work,” said general manager Kyle Howe-Vachon.

Guests can expect coffee service, breakfast sandwiches and pastries they would normally see at Ghostlight’s other locations in addition to new lunch and small plate creations inspired by European styles and traditions. For example, lunch will include healthy, quick options like grain bowls, salads, soups and sandwiches, Anderson said. Examples of small plates include a Spanish-style flatbread referred to as Coca and hummus plates.

Gather by Ghostlight will also feature a selection of both regular and nonalcoholic beer, wines and spirits with an added focus on aperitifs, spritzes and digestifs. Instead of happy hour, the cafe will feature apéro from 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays with drink services and added bites.

“The tradition of apéro is as much a state of mind as a time of day,” Anderson said. “It is a celebration of those blissful hours between work and personal time, sharing these moments over a drink and a bite in good company.”

Tyler Haney, lead bartender at Gather by Ghostlight, said guests can expect “traditional classic cocktails with a new age rift.” They make drinks you can find at a typical cocktail lounge but use their own syrups. In addition, they will have a nonalcoholic cocktail menu.

Gather by Ghostlight is elevated but approachable. Haney described the vibe as chic, sleek and welcoming.

“It’s a place where the community can come together and enjoy from the morning to the evening,” Haney said. “Gather really truly means community, and after what we’ve all been through with Covid and everything, I think we all can get behind a sense of community and a sense of getting together and enjoying each other’s company again.”

Gather by Ghostlight is welcoming The Dana L. Wiley Gallery, featuring Mike Elsass, in the 39 W. Fourth Street portion of its space. Guests will be able to utilize the space on a daily basis. Live music will be offered on Thursdays and other events such as art and wine forums are being planned.

Anderson and his team look forward to being a part of the revitalization of the Arcade.

“We’re really excited to be part of the new wave of what the Arcade is becoming because it has such a rich history and so many people from Dayton have some association,” Howe-Vachon said. “Everyone can relate to what the Arcade is and what it has provided the community.”

Gather by Ghostlight will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. There are two entrances to the café — at Fourth Street and through the Arcade’s Rotunda entrance. For more information, visit www.gatherdyt.com or the cafe’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Ghostlight Coffee was established in 2011 as a neighborhood coffeehouse in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood. In ensuing years, the coffeehouse grew to include a baking operation, a second coffeehouse and a bagel booth at 2nd Street Market. In March, Ghostlight Coffee opened a new coffee bar and bagel shop inside Dot’s Market at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville.