Good Neighbor House: How to donate food items, participate in golf event and more

Young said in 2024 the need for food assistance has skyrocketed, with a staggering 86 percent increase in the number of individuals served compared to the previous year. In total Good Neighbor House provided support to over 153,000 individuals in 2024 alone.

One of those who has been both a recipient of services and a volunteer for the non-profit is Pauline Dickerson. “When Good Neighbor House gave to me, it made me want to give back,” she said. “My favorite part of volunteering is seeing the look on neighbors’ faces when they receive the food they need, because I know all too well what that feeling is like. And it’s not just about providing meals, it’s about meeting the needs of the community with anything people might need -- toilet paper, paper towels, pet food, laundry detergent, dish soap, diapers—everything!”

Said Young: As we continue to see more people turn to us for help, we urgently need assistance in order to keep our pantry stocked and ready to meet the rising demand.”

Here’s what they need at the moment:

Canned fruits (preferably with pop-top lids)

Canned soups (preferably with pop-top lids)

Peanut butter

Cereal

Bottled water

Granola bars

Ravioli

Protein drinks

Spaghetti and sauce

Oatmeal

Pancake mix

Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Good Neighbor House, 627 E. First St. Dayton, OH 45402.

Other ways to help:

• Organize a food drive. Rally your organization, school or workplace.

• Volunteer your time. “We are looking for volunteers to help pack boxes and load food into cars,” said Young. “Whether you can donate a few hours or commit to a regular schedule, we have opportunities for everyone to get involved.” Call or text Shellie Rice at 937-422-7778.

• Make a monetary donation. You can donate easily through the website at =www.GoodNeighborHouse.org.

• Are you a golfer? The Good Neighbor House 25th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser is slated for Monday, Sept. 29. Both sponsorships and golfers are needed. For more information, contact Courtney Young at 937-224-3442 Ext. 1103.

