Graeter’s Ice Cream releases third bonus flavor with ‘secret menu item’

Graeter’s Ice Cream is continuing its introduction of bonus flavors with Lemon Meringue Pie now available in Dayton-area scoop shops and online.

Lemon Meringue Pie is a lemon marshmallow ice cream made with tart lemon candies and crunchy pie crust pieces, according to a press release.

This flavor is part of the ice cream shop’s five new bonus flavors released this year. In May, Graeter’s Ice Cream released Dough’licious, a caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough and brownie pieces. In June, the ice cream shop released Hot Honey Crunch made with crunchy honeycomb and sweet icing pieces combined with a little heat.

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once the flavor is gone it is retired for the year,” the release said.

With the third bonus flavor release, Graeter’s Ice Cream has introduced a “secret menu item.” The Lemon Meringue Pie Sundae is “an extremely limited time sundae with white bundt cake, strawberry topping, Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream and marshmallow topping,” the release said.

Graeter’s Ice Cream started in Cincinnati in 1870 when Louis Charles Graeter began selling ice cream out of two carts. The company now has 18 Cincinnati area locations. There are three locations in the Dayton area: 2330-A N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 2 N. Main St. in Centerville, and 2412 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood.

For more information about Graeter’s Ice Cream, visit www.graeters.com.