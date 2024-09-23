A list of places to get hayrides in the SW Ohio region

A popular agritourism attraction are hayrides, where guests jump into the back of a tractor-drawn wagon filled with hay for seating. These can be family friendly or frightening.

Here is a guide to several hayrides in the Dayton area:

Hours: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Description: Young’s Jersey Dairy will be offering a haunted wagon ride to celebrate Halloween. Guests start the experience with being told scary stories in the theater before boarding the wagons. While family friendly, the experience is designed to scare. There will be actors with props, but no guests will be touched or chased. Children under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: 1454 E. Ohio 73, Springboro

Description: Windmill Farm Market’s popular hayride attraction takes guests through the nearby forest. The ride’s path is decorated with child-friendly Halloween decorations. The farm also offers private hayrides.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept 28. through the end of October

Location: 2393 S. Ohio 202, Troy

Description: During its fall festivities, Fulton Farms Market in Troy will be offering hayrides for guests. Special evening hayrides can be reserved by calling 937-335-6983.

Hours: 1:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 through Oct. 27.

Location: 7849 Main St., Newtown

Description: Burger Farm’s Fall Festival has a number of activities for guests, including a hayride to the farm’s pumpkin patch. Weekday hayrides are also available, running every 30 minutes.

Hours: Starts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Nov. 2. Closing times vary by night

Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

Description: An attraction within the Brimstone Haunt, the haunted hayride takes guests through a field filled with scares. Brimstone gives this attraction an intensity rating of two out of five. Children are allowed into the haunt, with the park saying “We’ve seen everything from young kids leaving with laughter to adults leaving in tears.”

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Sept. 21 through Oct. 27

Location: 8055 S. Union Road, Miamisburg

Description: Warrick Farms offers a unique hayride where guests can meet the farm’s cows. After the ride, children can play on a tire playground or try the wagon slide.

Hours: 6-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 27

Location: 2401 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney

Description: Included in the price of admission, VanDemark Farm offers a hayride for guests. The ticket also includes a petting zoo, unlimited minigolf and the farm’s corn maze.

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 through Oct. 31

Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: Burwinkel Farms offers a hayride as a part of its “Fall Family Fun” event lineup. The ride includes a trip to the farm’s pumpkin patch, where guests can bring home their own pumpkin and sunflower.

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends

Location: 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: During the farm’s “Fall Family Fun Weekends,” guests can take a trip on the Brown’s Family Farm Market hayride. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth with cash or with a credit card inside the farm store. The farm also offers barrel train rides for younger guests.

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 1

Location: 6420 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, Arcanum

Description: Families at Brumbaugh Fun Farm can take a ride on the Pumpkin Express haywagon to the farm’s pumpkin patch. There guests can purchase a pumpkin to take home with them. Other attractions at the farm include the Storybook Forest, Monster Mountain, and the Adventure Market.

