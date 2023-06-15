BreakingNews
KeyBank will leave KeyBank Tower in downtown Dayton
X

Guided By Voices will celebrate 40 years with shows in Dayton

What to Know
By
20 minutes ago

Iconic Dayton rock band Guided By Voices will celebrate its 40-year anniversary back where it all began this summer.

The two-night celebration at the Dayton Masonic Center Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 will feature supporting bands Dinosaur Jr, Built To Spill, The Heartless Bastards, Wednesday and Kiwi Jr.

The band, which currently includes founder Robert Pollard, Doug Gillard, Kevin March, Mark Shue and Bobby Bare Jr., will release its 36th album July 21 titled “Welshpool Frillies.” The summer release is the band’s second album of 2023. A third album is expected in November.

Pollard, a former elementary school teacher, founded the band in Dayton in 1983. Throughout the four decades since, Guided By Voices has had a number of lineup changes and have disbanded a few times, but have come back together to continue its legacy. It’s this “surprising and extraordinary” career the band intends to celebrate with the Dayton community in late summer, Guided By Voices noted.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at noon priced at $50-$70 excluding Ticketmaster fees.

ExploreSkid Row and Buckcherry team up for show at the Rose

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.guidedbyvoices.com/.

In Other News
1
Ashley’s Pastry Shop celebrates 41 years with free, discounted treats
2
Celtic Fest Ohio in Waynesville returns this weekend
3
UD seeking artists to design large-scale pieces for Roger Glass Center...
4
Ghostlight Coffee has new production facility in Kettering, storefront...
5
‘The View’ juried exhibition at Kettering gallery showcases local...

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top